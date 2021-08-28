Some rotten Arsenal stats after the humiliating 5-0 loss to Man City

Arsenal has just been beaten 5-0 by Manchester City in one of the worst performances from them in a while.
After thrashing West Brom 6-0 in the Carabao Cup in midweek, the fans had been confident that the Gunners would put up a spirited performance against City this weekend.
They started as the brighter side before conceding the first goal and they couldn’t get their rhythm back.
Granit Xhaka was eventually sent off in the first half as Arsenal went into the break 3-0 down.
Their fans would have expected a much better second half, but that never happened.
City scored two more goals and conceded none to see Arsenal earn a third straight loss in as many games this season.
The Gunners’ defeat has plunged them to a new low and increased the pressure on Mikel Arteta.
One of the stats behind their season shows that only the Gunners and Shrewsbury Town have played 3 games among the 92 clubs in the England league pyramid and haven’t scored a goal. Here are some more depressing stats:
Only two of the 92 teams in the football league have played 3+ league games this season and are yet to score:
◉ Arsenal
◉ Shrewsbury Town
A new low for the Gunners. pic.twitter.com/NFP4mOKXOK
— Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 28, 2021
For the fourth time in their history, Arsenal have failed to win each of their first three games to start a top-flight league season:
◉ 1921/22
◉ 1923/24
◉ 1954/55
◉ 2021/22
Ouch. pic.twitter.com/kTNaiVd5CY
— Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 28, 2021
2 – This is only the second time that Arsenal have both had a man sent off and been 3+ goals behind at half-time in a Premier League game; the other was a 6-0 defeat at Chelsea in March 2014 (4-0 at half-time). Ugly.
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 28, 2021
2 – Arsenal have fallen 2-0 behind within 12 minutes against Manchester City, the earliest they’ve conceded twice from the start of a Premier League match since December 2017 v Manchester United (11 minutes). Napping. pic.twitter.com/QqmGLD2cGJ
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 28, 2021
4 – Since the start of the 2016-17 season, no player has been sent off more often in the Premier League than Granit Xhaka (4, level with Fernandinho and David Luiz). Reckless. pic.twitter.com/oG2sscv9tD
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 28, 2021
One after the other with these records tumbling on our way down!
He needs to go but we all know Arteta and Stan arnt going anywhere.
You keep Xhaka and this is what you get. The man is cancer to the team.
Honestly, can’t say I was surprised. Chickens finally coming home to roost: the coming together or culmination of the deluge of poor management decisions we have been complaining about on JA for the last year, at least. It’s no use blaming individual players. That won’t help. Major surgery is needed at the highest levels of the club.
So much for the confidence boost…😂
If only we could play West Brom’s U23s every week 🤣
Arsenal bottom of the league -9 🙁 wow after 3 games..
A wise maxim says nothing is decided in November.
Yet here we are only in August and fans have already given up.
This despite playing the best team in the world away and the CL holder.
This despite half the squad being injured or out with covid.
Half the league will have 5 or less points by the end of the round.
If we beat Norwich Burnley and Spurs we will be mid table after just 6 of 38 games having played 2 of the top 4.
A little perspective is advised.
Hi Fairfan I hear you I really do, but I thought we was past this sort of beating, regardless of who plays and who doesn’t , I’m losing my nerve…….
Jeez, so the turmoil, the covid outbreak, the injuries,have not entered your consideration?
Hi VasC
Not sure if you are responding to my post above?
The thing is even so called average players in the premier league are bloody good footballers, our team today should be strong enough, professional enough not to get stuffed…..
No, GoalDan. Definitely not, as a response to your post.
It’s something to do with an entirely different post in JA titled – “Xhaka calls for unity among fans and players after Chelsea defeat”. You’ll understand better, if you scroll through the comments in that post.