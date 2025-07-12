Noni Madueke is set to become an Arsenal player within days, following full agreement between both clubs and the player over a move. The deal marks another high-profile transfer in the summer window as Arsenal continue to reshape their squad ahead of the new season.
Madueke has been regarded as a good performer at Chelsea since his arrival, but he has now opted to join Arsenal. The Gunners are convinced that the winger will add value to their attacking unit and have acted decisively to secure his signature.
Arsenal Push Ahead Despite Fan Concerns
While Arsenal’s management is enthusiastic about bringing Madueke to the Emirates, the transfer has not been universally well-received. Many supporters have voiced their displeasure, with some actively protesting against the move. Much of this resistance stems from the growing list of former Chelsea players joining Arsenal in recent years, which has led to unease among parts of the fanbase.
Nevertheless, the club have pressed ahead with the deal. Madueke is expected to link up with Bukayo Saka and his new teammates imminently. Arsenal’s leadership appears confident that the addition will prove beneficial, despite the public opposition. Their conviction may well be rooted in the player’s statistical output from last season.
Key Stats Behind the Transfer
As reported by Sky Sports, Madueke ranked within the top ten Premier League players for shots per 90 minutes. He was also fifth overall for touches in the opposition box, first in the league for shot-ending carries, and placed 17th for dribbles completed per 90. These figures suggest that Arsenal’s interest is based on careful analysis rather than mere speculation.
Given the club’s stature and ambitions, it is unlikely that they would proceed with a signing of this nature without strong justification. The technical staff and recruitment team will be expected to have thoroughly evaluated Madueke’s fit within Mikel Arteta’s system.
While doubts remain among some supporters, strong performances on the pitch could quickly shift public opinion and validate the club’s decision to pursue the winger.
Our lack of depth has cost us the last two seasons. Glad to see the club building the squad out. In addition, Madueke offers something different to Martinelli and Saka, which could help to unblock the low block. So there’s tactical and squad building reasons why this could be a very good deal.
I totally agree with you that he offers something different from what Saka and Martinelli offers but totally disagree that the management is building the squad out. Not yet. We had a very shallow team last season and it cost us dearly when injury sets in. Out of that we have lost 6 already and planning to loose Trossard and Zinchenko. How many have they replaced? Neto-Kepa, jorginho-Norgaad, partey-Zubimendi, Starling -Madueke, Tierny-0, Tomiyasu-0, *Trossard-0. Invariably, we still have a very small team. Rice, Ordegaard, Saliva, has no replacements not to talk of proper replacements
Seems an astute addition.
Can play on both wings. Is an England international. And only 23
Good to bolster the squad and then it’s down to him to demand a starting place with performances… we don’t have enough competition for places and so it seems to be a good move
I could care less which club he joins from so long as he adds to our ability to win the EPL
I like the stat about him being top 10 for shots. He’s also up there for shot creating actions.
Our team is notoriously shot-shy. Other than Saka, nobody really wants to take a gamble and shoot consistently.
I’m glad the club has noticed this weakness going by the kind of attackers they are targeting.Eze,Madueke ,Gyokeres-they all take lots of shots.
Granted, Madueke’s shooting isn’t refined, but sometimes even lousy shots end up being deflected into the back of the net.
Madueke’s signing is a gamble no doubt. But I’m intrigued by the qualities he brings that we don’t have enough of in the squad, particularly the large number of shots he takes and the ability to beat his man in one on one situations.
AmAm short of words when I heard noni is coming to arsenal, one questions nobody is asking is who is noni better than in our attack line, if we’re looking for deputy for Saka we’ve mor in the squad, Ethan Jesus martinelli trossard in swapping and not noni. Now they want to sell martinelli for 70mpounds, whatever winger we are looking for must better than all deputy names I mention earlier and one person name we shld get is ridrygo (85m)add 59m you want to waste on noni to get rodrygo
,and spread 4m on gyokeres continue with installment of eze and if it is not working like that spread it on eze deal and let us keep going before you win a trophy you must spend enough, is it not a shame to be buying chelshit leftover every season cos they buy and sell and they keep winning trophies every season to make there fans happy but bcos we see players we want to buy as being expensive all the time were just Merry go round with no achievement 5yrs of arteta and 21 yrs since we win a major trophy nothing to show for is arsenal existing as a club
I always get a bit sceptical when hearing about players who can play multiple positions as it is rare for anyone to do it at top level, quite naturally most favour one position and can just fill in elsewhere.
If he truly can play both sides then it makes sense but if he is primarily a right winger it does not as that position is sewn up.
We never can tell if he performs well, Saka might change back to his former left wing.
I havent ever really followed this guy – I dont know what he is capable of – but he looks strong and fast and shots per game – wow
Is there a possibility to move him to center striker
(Please dont bite if you disagaree – I am asking and remember Thierry was a winger)
I like that we are bringing in a proper winger. Irrespective of who the person is, we are in need of one for two seasons now. We hope noni delivers better than other Chelsea imports
Perhaps he’s our new CF, not a joke, good with both feet and 1.82m/ 6’ tall, very mobile. Is it another Arteta compromise, somewhat like Havertz? You know his liking for playing players out of their natural positions!
Using 52m pounds to gamble on non, while we can use martinelli signing fees and little extras from noni fees to buy a standard quality winger like rodrygo and we will be rest assure to have good quality left and right wingers, converts Jesus to play along Saka and trossard play along rodrygo if you sell martinelli, that player call noni can not add value to our attack not in that level I bet youOn one condition if he fails arteta shld resign with noni from arsenal cos I know arteta is very stubborn, but for me I ll forever give it to him as the best coach ever grace the earth
Kayshanky well said. Madueke signing will be end or the beginning of arteta’s reign. I hope for his own sake he’s right about him coz for me it’s being an underwhelming transfer so far
It looks like Arsenal is signing him, so we’ll just have to wait and see.
The coming season will almost certainly be crunch time for Arsenal and Arteta in particular, especially if some of the other reported signings are also made. Fingers crossed.
“Wait and see” is a sensible way to look at it. Much better than some of the reactionary comments we are seeing.
Now that he is almost a gunner, hope he does very well and succeeds.