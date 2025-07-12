Some statistics that make signing Madueke sensible

Noni Madueke is set to become an Arsenal player within days, following full agreement between both clubs and the player over a move. The deal marks another high-profile transfer in the summer window as Arsenal continue to reshape their squad ahead of the new season.

Madueke has been regarded as a good performer at Chelsea since his arrival, but he has now opted to join Arsenal. The Gunners are convinced that the winger will add value to their attacking unit and have acted decisively to secure his signature.

Arsenal Push Ahead Despite Fan Concerns

While Arsenal’s management is enthusiastic about bringing Madueke to the Emirates, the transfer has not been universally well-received. Many supporters have voiced their displeasure, with some actively protesting against the move. Much of this resistance stems from the growing list of former Chelsea players joining Arsenal in recent years, which has led to unease among parts of the fanbase.

Nevertheless, the club have pressed ahead with the deal. Madueke is expected to link up with Bukayo Saka and his new teammates imminently. Arsenal’s leadership appears confident that the addition will prove beneficial, despite the public opposition. Their conviction may well be rooted in the player’s statistical output from last season.

Key Stats Behind the Transfer

As reported by Sky Sports, Madueke ranked within the top ten Premier League players for shots per 90 minutes. He was also fifth overall for touches in the opposition box, first in the league for shot-ending carries, and placed 17th for dribbles completed per 90. These figures suggest that Arsenal’s interest is based on careful analysis rather than mere speculation.

Given the club’s stature and ambitions, it is unlikely that they would proceed with a signing of this nature without strong justification. The technical staff and recruitment team will be expected to have thoroughly evaluated Madueke’s fit within Mikel Arteta’s system.

While doubts remain among some supporters, strong performances on the pitch could quickly shift public opinion and validate the club’s decision to pursue the winger.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…