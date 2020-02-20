Some stats behind Bukayo Saka incredible season for Arsenal

Bukayo Saka is having a fine breakout season as Arsenal continues their resurgence under Mikel Arteta.

The 18 years old broke into the first team this season after making his debut at the end of the last campaign. Since his debut and making an impact in the Europa League this season, he hasn’t looked back.

He has helped Mikel Arteta adapt his system to different oppositions and his development into a proper first-team player is sure to help Arsenal in the long run.

His game against Newcastle United showed how talented and fearless the youngster is, he took on Valentino Lazaro who had dished out some rough treatment to him earlier and nutmegged the Austrian to set up one of Arsenal’s goals.

After that game, it emerged that only Nicolas Pepe has completed more dribbles than Bukayo Saka who has ten.

He is also the youngest player to have completed more than six take-ons in one match in Europe’s top five leagues this campaign, according to Squawka.

He has been dribbled past just six times since Arteta became Arsenal’s manager, while he has made 17 tackles in that time as well.

He has also made eight clearances and six interceptions which shows he is also an intelligent player who is aware of his surroundings.

These stats are amazing for a player who is only completing his first full season as a professional and Arsenal have to do their best to sign him on to a new deal or risk losing such a huge talent.