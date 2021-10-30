Arsenal News Latest News

Some stats that Gooners will enjoy ahead of Leicester City v Arsenal

Leicester City host Arsenal later today in a crunch Premier League match.

The Gunners have been in fine form lately and will look to continue that when they visit the Foxes.

Games between these clubs have been exciting to watch partly because of their managers’ commitment to attacking football.

This match will be no different and both clubs are in fine form ahead of the encounter.

Arsenal took to their website to reveal some stats ahead of the game. We have curated some that you might like below:

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been in fine form this season and has 5 goals involvements in his last 6 league games.

Ahead of this game, Arsenal has just 2 losses from their last 11 away matches and have won 6 of them.

Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka have created 13 and 14 chances respectively, that figure makes them two of the four under-21 players who have created more than 10 chances in the Premier League this season.

Stats like these are sweet to read about, but they hardly count in the match because every football game is different.

Arsenal has been in impressive form recently, but Leicester has a fantastic squad and they will test the Gunners greatly.

The good thing is that Arsenal beat the Foxes twice at the King Power Stadium last season and we can repeat it yet again to confirm that we remain the bigger of both clubs.

  1. fairfan says:
    October 30, 2021 at 8:20 am

    Man for man there is little or nothing between the sides. Leicester though appear a little more experienced and with home ground advantage must be slight favourite. Yet as is known we won twice last season at the King Power. A chance for Arsenal to become a strong top 6.
    Can expect a real arm wrestle. I’d take a draw…

  2. gunnerforlife says:
    October 30, 2021 at 11:01 am

    It will be a very tough match, difficult to predict a winner. Arsenal shouldnt be unhappy with a draw although we must play to win.

