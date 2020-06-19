Some stats that point to an Arsenal win against Brighton

Arsenal will take on Brighton on what is match week 30 and they be looking to bounce back from their 3-0 loss to Manchester City in midweek.

Mikel Arteta’s men were undone by the poor play of David Luiz who only joined the game after Pablo Mari was injured.

If the Brazilian didn’t give away two goals, there is every chance that we might have gotten something from that game.

Ahead of our match against Brighton, Mikel Arteta will go back to the drawing board and try to get a team that can get his side their first win after the restart.

Brighton is a good team and they have improved under the leadership of Graham Potter, however, they know that Arsenal is a big team and a game against us will not be an easy one for them.

Some of the stats ahead of this game that makes it a likely win for us include:

Brighton remains winless in their last nine Premier League games. The home side has also scored just 1.10 per game in the league this season which could see them struggle to break our defence.

Losing to Manchester City ended our three-game winning run in the league, we should be able to get back to form here too.

Before losing at Manchester City, we were on a run of five away consecutive league games without a defeat and I back the boys to avoid another loss again.