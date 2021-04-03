‘Someone with Aguero’s ability would be brilliant for Arsenal’ Parlour talks up transfer

Ray Parlour says he would be happy if Arsenal signs Sergio Aguero and gives the Argentinean a contract for a few years.

Aguero leaves Manchester City at the end of this season after a decade of service for Pep Guardiola’s side.

The striker leaves the champions-elect as one of the greatest to ever play in the Premier League.

His experience and talent is one that Arsenal can make good use of and the Gunners have shown faith in some older players before now.

They signed David Luiz from Chelsea two summers ago and brought in Willian at the start of this season.

Parlour reckons that Arsenal might make good use of Aguero’s talents even though he isn’t getting any younger.

He admits that Mikel Arteta and Edu will decide if they want him or not but says the Argentinean would be an excellent addition to the Gunners’ team.

Asked whether he would welcome a move for Aguero, Parlour told talkSPORT via the Metro: ‘Absolutely, yeah! I would for a couple of years.

‘Someone with Aguero’s ability would be brilliant for Arsenal. Whether [Alexandre] Lacazette will stay next season I don’t know, I think he might be on his way in the summer.

‘So Arsenal definitely need a striker. Whether it’s going to be Aguero or will they look a little bit younger and try to develop a player, I don’t know. That’s what Arteta and Edu will have to do.

‘They’ll have to sit down and say: “Right, where are we going?” They did it with David Luiz, they got him from Chelsea late in his career and maybe they’ll do the same with Aguero.’