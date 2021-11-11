Something has changed for the better in the Arsenal dressing room…

Why do we hit rock bottom before we wake up!

We all know that we have not had the best start to the season, and that is something that will always be referenced.

However after the Manchester City game it was said that the players were going to sit down and talk.

Whether that happened and whether Mikel Arteta joined in with the players for that talk we don’t actually know and probably never will.

But something changed after the City game, and although it won’t ever be disclosed it’s interesting to try and work out what it may be.

Anyway you look at it, whether it was the team sitting down to talk to see what everybody was thinking to try and get on the same wavelength, or whether it was just pure embarrassment and disappointment at the way they lost their first three games, where might I add so they should have felt that, we won’t know, but given the beatings we got from Brentford, Chelsea and City something had to be done!

So whatever the reason something has clearly changed in the dressing room. Senior players are stepping up and the youngsters are doing their job as they were before but the team is more together, the team is beginning to look like a team.

Players are finally working with and for each other where the defence is doing its job, the midfield slowly but surely seem to be doing their job, the front line is doing their job, maybe not as often as we like of course but we can’t be scoring six goals a game now that just wouldn’t be fair on other teams 😉 and the goalkeeper, well we all know what he is doing don’t we, but everyone knows their roles and more!

And at the end of the day when it comes to the league as I’ve said many times before a win is a win, whether it is ugly, comfortable, impressive or not, the most important thing is the three points at the end of the game.

But whatever it was that has changed with this Arsenal team in the dressing room, the confidence, character and attitude of the players has to be praised, because it is not always easy to get up once you are down, especially not at a club as big as ours!

It is about time we are seeing, albeit very very slowly but hopefully surely, an Arsenal side beginning to come back.

And yes I do think Arteta deserves a shout out only because he must be having some impact on the team as well, because if the players don’t like a manager no matter how much a team is together if they’re not with their manager it will show. This team to me is showing that they are together as a team of players and with the manager and that is how it should be.

So whatever has happened, its good to see that hopefully our fortunes as a club are changing for the better for the sake of the players, manager and the fans in particular.

And yes I know we have a long long way to go, and no I’m not being fickle or naive, but it’s nice to see there is some sort of positivity around the club at the moment. Things are not being swept under the carpet as much, but it is just a slow slow turning point in a slow process that is changing day by day despite not having the funds that some clubs may have.

All clubs have their issues and all clubs go through bad spells, but it’s the way you get out of them and it’s the character and the attitude you show that is the most important.

And so far so good, Arteta and the players in particular – as they are the ones that go out there and perform, score goals and get the wins on the day- are going about things in the right way.

It’s just a shame we had to get to rock bottom to take a good look at ourselves and realise something was wrong, but they do say people need to hit the worst before they get to the best.

Hopefully, as I’ve said many times before, it is onwards and upwards! Well here’s hoping, hey Gooners?

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_