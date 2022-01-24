Something has to change if Arsenal are going to get into the Top Four

Arsenal again demonstrated that when it gets to squeaky bum time in April/May they are likely to lack the composure needed to get over the line and finish in the top 4.

On another day Lacazette doesn’t miss a sitter, but that’s harder to accept when you remember our manager has been freezing Aubameyang and Pepe out of the team.

Neither could have played this weekend, but the assumption was that with Auba last starting in the League at the start of December and Pepe all the way back in the October, Arteta had long enough to plan alternatives.

It’s no good him bemoaning our lack of quality on Sunday, when it was his choice to leave our attacking options to two strikers out of contract this summer, one of whom wouldn’t get a game at the majority of the topflight clubs.

As a former player himself he should know how unrealistic it is to pretend to Gooners that he truly feels a few youngsters can handle the pressure of being responsible for being the sole creative outlet.

It’s a weight that has proved too heavy this past month with the Gunners going 4 consecutive fixtures without scoring. In those occasions we looked short of ideas and imagination.

Crossing the ball constantly against Burnley who love heading the ball is cowardly.

Perhaps the biggest misconception among our fan base is; while you’re patting the club on the back for not being afraid to drop established names, it only makes sense if you have higher quality to replace them with.

A coach’s job is getting the best out of the resources he has. By now it’s clear that who we have will not be good enough to qualify for the Champions League, so either buy someone better or think about integrating Auba back into the squad.

To carry on paying him to sit at home seems to only benefit those who care about slashing our wage bill.

Seeing cost-cutting while the team fail to meet even their most basic targets is unacceptable, and yet some of our supporters have backed this.

No wins in 5, no goals in 4, no Europe, out of both Cups and yet a fanbase who accept the bare minimum. I know that I’ll be called names now for being negative for bemoaning 6th.

Just think about that.

Some forced out the greatest manger in our history for ‘only finishing 4th’ just to sit there 4 years later and accept 6th.

It’s funny how Spurs and Man United fans have complained about their League positions while ours don’t?

We know what we have at moment won’t get us in top 4, so let’s change something while we can.

If we stay the same, then Edu can no longer pretend we have any ambition.

Dan Smith

Arsenal 0-0 Burnley Arteta Post Match Press Conference – “We didn’t have the quality”