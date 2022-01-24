Something has to change if Arsenal are going to get into the Top Four

Arsenal again demonstrated that when it gets to squeaky bum time in April/May they are likely to lack the composure needed to get over the line and finish in the top 4.
On another day Lacazette doesn’t miss a sitter, but that’s harder to accept when you remember our manager has been freezing Aubameyang and Pepe out of the team.
Neither could have played this weekend, but the assumption was that with Auba last starting in the League at the start of December and Pepe all the way back in the October, Arteta had long enough to plan alternatives.
It’s no good him bemoaning our lack of quality on Sunday, when it was his choice to leave our attacking options to two strikers out of contract this summer, one of whom wouldn’t get a game at the majority of the topflight clubs.
As a former player himself he should know how unrealistic it is to pretend to Gooners that he truly feels a few youngsters can handle the pressure of being responsible for being the sole creative outlet.
It’s a weight that has proved too heavy this past month with the Gunners going 4 consecutive fixtures without scoring. In those occasions we looked short of ideas and imagination.
Crossing the ball constantly against Burnley who love heading the ball is cowardly.
Perhaps the biggest misconception among our fan base is; while you’re patting the club on the back for not being afraid to drop established names, it only makes sense if you have higher quality to replace them with.
A coach’s job is getting the best out of the resources he has. By now it’s clear that who we have will not be good enough to qualify for the Champions League, so either buy someone better or think about integrating Auba back into the squad.
To carry on paying him to sit at home seems to only benefit those who care about slashing our wage bill.
Seeing cost-cutting while the team fail to meet even their most basic targets is unacceptable, and yet some of our supporters have backed this.
No wins in 5, no goals in 4, no Europe, out of both Cups and yet a fanbase who accept the bare minimum. I know that I’ll be called names now for being negative for bemoaning 6th.
Just think about that.
Some forced out the greatest manger in our history for ‘only finishing 4th’ just to sit there 4 years later and accept 6th.
It’s funny how Spurs and Man United fans have complained about their League positions while ours don’t?
We know what we have at moment won’t get us in top 4, so let’s change something while we can.
If we stay the same, then Edu can no longer pretend we have any ambition.
Dan Smith
Arsenal 0-0 Burnley Arteta Post Match Press Conference – “We didn’t have the quality”
If MA can’t make top 4 this season then he never will. I say this for 2 reasons:
– teams like Spurs and ManU have been having relatively poor seasons, at least 1 of them will be better next season
– we have had less games than all our competitors, this won’t be the case next season
As much as we need players I wouldn’t give the cheque book rookie a cent more until the end of the season, we are not Man City and can’t just keep buying every window. I’d keep the transfer kitty and go big at the end of the season with either MA if he ends top 4 or a new manager. Also MA and Edu have not done their homework on incoming players otherwise we would have had 1 done deal at least for the 1st team.
I think it’s pretty obvious what change is needed .
We have a good set of players so hopefully the club gets someone in at the end of the season to take them to the next lvl ,because Arteta is definitely not that man .
I think all English referees, 4th officials and the idiots who man the VAR should be shot. They are a disgrace
Top 6 is the realistic goal.
None of the pundits predicted top 4 for Arsenal.
After the 0-3 start 99.999% of the Arsenal fans on this site wrote Arsenal’s season off some even said we would be relegated. After the 5-0 defeat at the Etihad only one fan kept the faith and said top 4 was possible. That genius was Fair Fan.
The top 4/5/6/7/8 battle between Man U Arsenal Spurs Westham and Wolves will all come down to who is signed in the window, fixture congestion via covid and just as crucially who can hold their nerve. Managers must ignore the hysterical fans who view every minor set back as the end of the world. The Manager must know that all other clubs will drop points too all clubs will have players unavailable through injury covid + suspension. I saw our draw against Burnley as a point gained as both Westham and Spurs lost. Over on the Spurs sites they are in meltdown saying their season is over they can’t make top 4 they need a complete squad overhaul. United fans have been raging all season and both clubs have sacked managers already. So the key is to just keep taking it one game at a time. We have the least congestion. We also need to make one key decision. Do we continue to try and get a tune out of PAL Pepe Auba and Lacazette or bring forward a summer purchase of a striker and a midfielder. Next week will be interesting. COYG
Wenger was on a downward slide since the late 2000s. Arsenal should have tried to land Guardiola or Klopp when they had the chance. Kroenke is a good property owner but an underachieving club owner in the UK and US. And Arteta is and always will be a second-tier manager. And he is still learning on the job. Piers Morgan is right. And why send Maitland-Niles out on loan? Or spend precious transfer funds on the likes of Guendouzi and Saliba so they can languish in the French league. Until we get a top-flight manager, improve our selection process, and establish a winning mentality, the top four will be no more than a flight of fancy.
It’s pretty obvious nothing has changed at all, the moment we have a chance to improve on our position up the table we completely f***k up. Anyway Arteta knows best, let’s sit back and re-watch this movie all over again.
With Ten Hag probably going.to Man United, we are left without a realistic replacement for Arteta. They have alI moved on and I doubt that anybody sees Arteta as the right man for us any more. If they are honest can anyone see Arteta as the man leading us to glory? No! I still believe Brendan Rogers would change us immediately. Every other big club has recognised reality and are making moves to reach the summit, getting the best. The Burnley match was the clearest proof Arteta is not the ‘man’. In truth we have fallen apart over the last few games and it’s not nice to watch. You would have to be blind not to notice that, two years down the line, it is just not working for Arteta. Something must be done now. Artetaball just cannot work. It is the same now as it was two years ago. Stuck!
We didn’t win yesterday because we had Lacazette as striker. Top striker would’ve buried at least one of the chances he had yesterday It’s not the first time Laca has missed chances. I remember last season when we had that 7-8 game winningless run, Laca missed absolute sitters game after game.
And this all falls on our manager obviously. It was clear from last summer that we need a forward to rely on.
Now it’s less than a week left in this window which Arsenal has spent chasing a forward WHO DOES NOT WANT TO JOIN US.
Its going to go panic mode again.