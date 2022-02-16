Fabrizio Romano insists that Arsenal are gearing up for a big summer transfer window including a midfielder and a ‘top striker’.

This backs up much of the recent rumours surrounding our club with the two loudest rumours of January having been our pursuits of Juventus midfielder Arthur and former Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic.

The fact that we didn’t sign a single player to the senior squad only backs up that we will again have to look at those areas of the team this summer, while an attacker will be a huge necessity with our only two current strike-options currently out of contract at the end of the term.

Romano insists that there is no need to worry however, insisting that there will be plenty happening in the upcoming window.

“I want to tell Arsenal fans don’t worry, that the summer will be busy for Arsenal,” Romano told the Que Golazo YouTube channel.

“They will go for a new midfielder, a new top striker, so don’t worry. They will do something important.”

Of course, we still have to worry however. We are unlikely to be the only club on the lookout for a top striker in the upcoming window, meaning we may well have to be careful not to invest in the wrong option, and we know we have already missed out on our favoured target in Vlahovic.

Isak will likely fetch a pretty penny, but will he bring us the goals we need in a central role? These are the questions we need answering, and we also need to figure out how long this long-term plan is, as the Swede isn’t hit anything like the numbers of Vlahovic, but is supposedly near the top of our wishlist.

Who do you think should be top of our shortlist to lead our line next term?

Patrick