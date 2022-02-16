Fabrizio Romano insists that Arsenal are gearing up for a big summer transfer window including a midfielder and a ‘top striker’.
This backs up much of the recent rumours surrounding our club with the two loudest rumours of January having been our pursuits of Juventus midfielder Arthur and former Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic.
The fact that we didn’t sign a single player to the senior squad only backs up that we will again have to look at those areas of the team this summer, while an attacker will be a huge necessity with our only two current strike-options currently out of contract at the end of the term.
Romano insists that there is no need to worry however, insisting that there will be plenty happening in the upcoming window.
“I want to tell Arsenal fans don’t worry, that the summer will be busy for Arsenal,” Romano told the Que Golazo YouTube channel.
“They will go for a new midfielder, a new top striker, so don’t worry. They will do something important.”
Of course, we still have to worry however. We are unlikely to be the only club on the lookout for a top striker in the upcoming window, meaning we may well have to be careful not to invest in the wrong option, and we know we have already missed out on our favoured target in Vlahovic.
Isak will likely fetch a pretty penny, but will he bring us the goals we need in a central role? These are the questions we need answering, and we also need to figure out how long this long-term plan is, as the Swede isn’t hit anything like the numbers of Vlahovic, but is supposedly near the top of our wishlist.
Who do you think should be top of our shortlist to lead our line next term?
Patrick
Isak isn’t a proven goal scorer that we need, he numbers are not impressive at all this year. He is not worth the rumored fee going around.
Until the tactics change it doesn’t matter who the new striker is. Auba’s numbers nose-dived, Laca and Nketiah have 3 PL goals.
Have to ask what is more likely, 3 strikers are ineffective for us, or more likely the tactics are trash and don’t favor an attacking style of play.
We have struggled to score for 2 years now, can’t always blame players for everything.
Targets will be scouted &, discussed depending on what European football we have at The Emirates next season.
If we manage Top4 to get Champions League Football I can guarantee we will spend alot of money on top players. Bigger players would see the project ina bigger light than what it is now being in the UCL.
We will be letting another 9players go in the summer and at least 5 new incoming faces no matter where we finish.
Huge fixtures coming up we need to win and have really no excuse of everyone is fit and rested up. Let’s finally take advantage of a brilliant situation regarding games In hand over all our rivals for Top4.
If we can win all the winnable games on paper and not lose to either Spurs or Chelsea we can make the Top4 & I have a feeling we will with these young guns.
Mind the year we nearly won the league with Fabregas, Song, Nasri & Van Persie, this current crop can claim Top4 in my honest opinion.
If we can take all 9points from all our games in hand then it’s our spot to lose and as for the brentford game the revenge will be sweet when served cold.