‘Something seriously wrong’ if Man United or Liverpool don’t buy Saka

Garth Crooks has heaped further praised on Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka this week, before claiming that both Manchester United and Liverpool would be crazy not to buy him.
The youngster has been a rare shining light for the club over the last two seasons, with his performance level rarely dropping.
Saka’s only spell of average football came shortly after his return from injury just after the international break, but he hasn’t taken long to get back into the swing of things, and is already rated amongst Arsenal’s most important players.
Garth Crooks has now gone as far to claim he should be rated on par or better than Man City’s Phil Foden, and that both United and Liverpool would be crazy not to buy him.
“Regular readers will know what I think of this lad,” Crooks said.
“If Manchester United or Liverpool don’t get their hand in their pockets and buy him there is something seriously wrong with them.
“Bukayo Saka has been outstanding for Arsenal all season. He was their only shining light against Villarreal on Thursday night and his performance against West Brom days later was devastating.
“Everybody is talking about Manchester City’s Phil Foden, this lad is just as good if not better.”
Are Arsenal in a position to turn down a big offer for Saka’s signature? What 100M be a fair price IF we were willing to sell?
Patrick
I think that Garth Crooks should keep his opinions to himself. This ex Spud is stirring the pot, won’t be long before Germaine Genius joins in. Saka is a gooner and has just signed a long term contract. Perhaps is time for Arteta to get him and Smith-Rowe on decent wages and put a release clause in them. 100 million would do for starters, for both of them!
Well that’s all we need Arsenal to continue 2 b a feeder club! 😡😠 U don’t sell your best 2 your rivals hello!!! 🤔😕☹️😡😠 The Gunner’s will keep going back ward’s! from Timmy Blazen Gunner Paul in Bermuda Gunner’s 4 life!
All we need is so called fans to stop criticising the club for comments, with no substance, made by ex spuds about our players
Just mindless drivel as usual from Mr crooked.
They were talking about a possible relegation battle for Arsenal at Christmas before Arteta was forced to use ESR and Saka due to injuries to other players.
Thats how bad Arteta/Arsenal were last Nov/Dec. (How bad Arteta is generally as far as Im concerned.)
So, no I dont think Arsenal can afford to sell Saka, or ESR, because it would almost certainly cost more to replace them than we would get for selling them.
Because if there was a cheaper player that was as good, the buying club would go for them instead.
Which also assumes that genuine, quality replacement players exist to be found, who were willing to come to Arsenal and would settle in with the team/club/country immediately.