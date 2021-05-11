‘Something seriously wrong’ if Man United or Liverpool don’t buy Saka

Garth Crooks has heaped further praised on Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka this week, before claiming that both Manchester United and Liverpool would be crazy not to buy him.

The youngster has been a rare shining light for the club over the last two seasons, with his performance level rarely dropping.

Saka’s only spell of average football came shortly after his return from injury just after the international break, but he hasn’t taken long to get back into the swing of things, and is already rated amongst Arsenal’s most important players.

Garth Crooks has now gone as far to claim he should be rated on par or better than Man City’s Phil Foden, and that both United and Liverpool would be crazy not to buy him.

“Regular readers will know what I think of this lad,” Crooks said.

“If Manchester United or Liverpool don’t get their hand in their pockets and buy him there is something seriously wrong with them.

“Bukayo Saka has been outstanding for Arsenal all season. He was their only shining light against Villarreal on Thursday night and his performance against West Brom days later was devastating.

“Everybody is talking about Manchester City’s Phil Foden, this lad is just as good if not better.”

Are Arsenal in a position to turn down a big offer for Saka’s signature? What 100M be a fair price IF we were willing to sell?

Patrick