Arteta presser
Arsenal News Gooner News

“Something special” Arteta admits beating Manchester City will boost Arsenal

Arsenal faces Manchester City this weekend in a crucial match as they aim to close the gap on Liverpool in the Premier League title race. The Reds play earlier in the weekend against a resolute Bournemouth side, and if they fail to secure a win, Arsenal will have the opportunity to narrow the points difference.

For Arsenal fans, this could be a pivotal weekend, but victory against the defending champions is essential to ensure a positive outcome. Beating City would not only improve Arsenal’s title hopes but also provide their supporters with a result to savour.

In the reverse fixture earlier this season, Arsenal came agonisingly close to a win despite being reduced to ten men. The Gunners displayed grit and determination but ultimately fell short. This time, they will be eager to secure all three points, especially at such a critical juncture in the season.

City, who endured a dip in form toward the end of 2024, has regained momentum with a strong start to 2025. They are a revitalised side and will likely present a stiffer challenge than they did in the earlier meeting between the two teams.

Players clash Man City v Arsenal

Mikel Arteta, speaking to Arsenal Media, emphasised the importance of securing a win against their formidable opponents. He said:

“[Winning] would be a big boost for us. Winning big matches is always something special. Every time we play a big match against one of our big rivals it brings something extra – the confidence, the emotion, the fact that they are there and continue to win – for that we want to achieve.”

The stakes could not be higher for Arsenal, as a victory over City would bolster the team’s belief and keep their title ambitions alive. However, City’s quality and recent resurgence mean Arsenal must deliver their very best performance to secure the win.

This weekend promises high drama, and Arsenal fans will be hoping their team can rise to the occasion and deliver a result that keeps them firmly in the title race.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

More Stories / Latest News
Ollie Watkins
Watkins Interest: Genuine Pursuit or Arsenal’s Latest PR Move?
Champions League Trophy
How much Arsenal has made from reaching the Champions League last 16
Roy Keane
Roy Keane says Arsenal should focus on results not whining about referees
Posted by

Tags Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors