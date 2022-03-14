“Sometimes everyone benefits” Aubameyang replies to Piers Morgan

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has finally responded to English TV host Piers Morgan as he continues to talk about the striker’s departure.

Morgan is an avid fan of the Gabon star and insists it was a mistake to let the undisciplined current Barcelona man leave the club.

Auba struggled in the last two campaigns and his many off-field problems eventually cost him his Arsenal career.

In Morgan’s eye, he can do no wrong, and the striker has been in blistering form for his current employers.

Arsenal has also made much progress in his absence and they could finish this season inside the top four, despite not replacing him in their starting XI.

As he shines for Barca, Morgan tweeted: “Arsenal fans have spent the past 2hrs gloating about why we’re so much better without Aubameyang & they’re so glad he’s gone. Meanwhile, he just scored his 6th goal in 9 games for Barcelona, which includes 5 goals in 6 La Liga games. I miss you@Auba.”

The striker replied: “Thanks Piers but sometimes everyone benefits from a separation. Most important is that everyone is happy now and we had good times that I will don’t forget.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Morgan is unnecessarily obsessed with Aubameyang and Arsenal before Mikel Arteta became our manager.

Morgan does not seem to appreciate the progress we are making under Arteta and it is really sad to see.

He would probably start showing Arteta some love when we make the top four and start winning trophies.

