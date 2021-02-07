‘Sometimes I don’t understand Arteta,’ former Chelsea man criticises Arsenal boss

Frank Leboeuf has slammed Mikel Arteta for his decision to replace Alexandre Lacazette with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in Arsenal’s 1-0 loss to Aston Villa.
With the Gunners struggling for goals, Arteta needed a moment of inspiration and thought his out-of-form captain could provide that for him.
Aubameyang didn’t do that, and Arsenal succumbed to a second loss to Villa in a matter of months.
Leboeuf wasn’t happy with that particular change and says Lacazette deserved to remain on the field considering his current run of form.
He couldn’t understand why Arteta would remove him for a player that is out of form when he needed goals.
‘Sometimes I don’t understand Arteta,’ he told ESPN FC via the Metro.
‘They are 1-0 down and substituted on Aubameyang, who is completely in doubt right now, for Lacazette, who can be the real leader of the attack and knows on top of scoring goals, giving assists. I think it was a mistake.
‘I don’t know if Arsenal deserved to lose because they had the possession of the ball.
‘Some actions were interesting but with no finishes whatsoever.’
Aubameyang’s performance in that game shows that he may spend more time out of the starting XI than initially thought.
Lacazette cannot, however, bear the entire goals burden himself.
The earlier Auba returns to form, the better for the team as they chase a place in the top four and also look to win the Europa League.
Now he's saying that the club's priority is to finish in the top four, in order to get CL football – so pleased we didn't go for a manager with such limited expectations
Maybe it's time to accept the fact Aubameyang is not returning to form. At least this season he's surely not. We need big shakeups. Martinelli can play in the striker role and instead he's been relegated to the bench. We can't keep going on with this broken attack. It's embarrasing.
Willian and Auba is his down fall right now..not as ruthless as he wants us to believe
I agree with Frank, i dont understand Artetas decisions either not personel wise, not team pick wise and not substitution wise. I dont like the way we play, i dont like the way the "experienced" players are trusted and the younger one are not. I dont like the lack of professionalism in the team and i dont like our wasted dead balls. I didn't like the way Leno got back in the team at the expense of the better Martinez, i didnt like him playing Pepe on the right, i dodn't like that Willian keeps getting undeserved game time. I didn't like the way he bombed Gouendouzi out, i dont like the way he didn't give willock a chance, i dont like the way he moans about decisions and how he says we we play well when we lose, when we clearly haven't. I truly believe he isn't getting anywhere near the best out of this team, in fact i think he is treading water badly. He looks the part but he isnt the part.
I dont like the fact you wrote a poem than being constructive with a solution
