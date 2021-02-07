‘Sometimes I don’t understand Arteta,’ former Chelsea man criticises Arsenal boss

Frank Leboeuf has slammed Mikel Arteta for his decision to replace Alexandre Lacazette with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in Arsenal’s 1-0 loss to Aston Villa.

With the Gunners struggling for goals, Arteta needed a moment of inspiration and thought his out-of-form captain could provide that for him.

Aubameyang didn’t do that, and Arsenal succumbed to a second loss to Villa in a matter of months.

Leboeuf wasn’t happy with that particular change and says Lacazette deserved to remain on the field considering his current run of form.

He couldn’t understand why Arteta would remove him for a player that is out of form when he needed goals.

‘Sometimes I don’t understand Arteta,’ he told ESPN FC via the Metro.

‘They are 1-0 down and substituted on Aubameyang, who is completely in doubt right now, for Lacazette, who can be the real leader of the attack and knows on top of scoring goals, giving assists. I think it was a mistake.

‘I don’t know if Arsenal deserved to lose because they had the possession of the ball.

‘Some actions were interesting but with no finishes whatsoever.’

Aubameyang’s performance in that game shows that he may spend more time out of the starting XI than initially thought.

Lacazette cannot, however, bear the entire goals burden himself.

The earlier Auba returns to form, the better for the team as they chase a place in the top four and also look to win the Europa League.