“Sometimes it takes 90 minutes” Rice admits Arsenal struggled against Man Utd

Declan Rice has admitted that Arsenal struggled to break down Manchester United’s low block in their 1-1 draw with the Red Devils.

The thrilling encounter, which came alive in the second half, saw both teams share the spoils. Arsenal controlled the first half, as they looked to take the lead, but they were caught out just before the break, falling behind in added time. However, after the interval, the Gunners improved, and they were able to equalise. Yet, they had David Raya to thank for some crucial saves that kept them in the game.

Manchester United, on the other hand, found space and were more effective when they had possession. Arsenal struggled to break down their defensive setup, as the Red Devils defended in numbers, making it difficult for the Gunners to create clear-cut chances.

After the match, Rice reflected on the team’s performance, acknowledging that it had been a challenging game, particularly against a well-organised defensive unit like United’s. He said, as quoted by Premier League Productions:

“We scored seven midweek, and that wasn’t luck. It was full throttle, today we tried with the same intentions. Credit to Man Utd, sometimes it takes 90 minutes to break down the low block. There wasn’t much in the game.”

Rice’s comments highlighted the frustration that Arsenal faced in breaking down United’s defence. Despite their efforts, they were unable to fully capitalise on their possession and attacking play. He also admitted that the team was fortunate to have come away with a point, given the nature of the match.

“It was a tough day at the office for us as a team, and we were lucky to even get a point. We now have to focus on winning our next matches,” Rice added.

The Gunners will now turn their attention to their upcoming fixtures, with the aim of improving their performances and securing vital points in the remaining games of the season.