“Sometimes the grass is not greener” Arsenal idol admits he regrets leaving the Gunners

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has opened up about his decision to leave the Gunners in 2000, admitting it remains one of his biggest career regrets. Petit, who played a pivotal role in Arsenal’s 1997/1998 double-winning campaign, was a key figure during his three-year stint at the club. However, a move to Barcelona in 2000 proved less fruitful, and the Frenchman’s career took a different trajectory.

Petit spent only a single season in Spain, struggling to replicate his Arsenal form amid injuries and positional issues. He returned to London in 2001 but joined Chelsea instead of reuniting with his former club, further distancing himself from the legacy he had begun to build at Highbury.

Reflecting on his decision, Petit admitted he should never have left Arsenal in the first place. Speaking to Metro Sport, he said:

“I always loved Barcelona and [Real] Madrid, two of the biggest clubs in the world. But I should have stayed with Arsenal, definitely.

You know, sometimes the grass is not greener somewhere else. It’s better to stay where you are when you receive love and happiness and you are successful. Why would you leave? Definitely [a big regret]. If I could turn the clock back, I would probably make a different decision.”

By leaving, Petit not only missed the chance to further solidify his reputation as an Arsenal legend but also missed being part of the historic Invincibles team of 2003/2004. Instead, he remains a beloved but transitional figure, remembered fondly yet never attaining the cult status enjoyed by some of his former teammates.

Petit’s reflections serve as a cautionary tale for the current Arsenal squad. The Gunners are on the brink of greatness under Mikel Arteta, and players considering moves away may risk regretting missing out on the potential successes ahead.

For Petit, his story is one of admiration for his time in North London but also a lingering “what if” as he reflects on what might have been.

