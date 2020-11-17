Son of Arsenal legend fails to land an Arsenal contract after trials

Arsenal fans will forever be grateful to Dennis Bergkamp for what the Dutch attacker helped their club to achieve.
He remains a cult hero with most Arsenal fans and it will have been an amazing sight if his son had followed in his footsteps to play for the Gunners.
The club offered 22-year-old Mitchel Bergkamp the opportunity to play for the team that his dad enjoyed so much success with, but he couldn’t earn a contract.
Goal.com is claiming Mitchel was on trial at Arsenal for around a week, but he was unable to impress the club’s coaches enough to earn a deal.
He had been training with Steve Bould’s under23 side in hopes of earning an Arsenal contract.
But his performances weren’t good enough for the managers to offer him one.
That means the club’s fans will have to wait and see if Bergkamp senior can return to the Emirates in a backroom capacity before they will see a Bergkamp at their club again.
Mitchel played last season at Dutch second-tier side, Amere City and he had been hoping that he could land an Arsenal deal to further his career in a more high-profile league.
Thank goodness Wenger is not in charge, he would have offered him a contract…lol
On a serious note though, now is not the time to gamble on any player as the club is still struggling financially, maybe we would have signed him on a short contract if not for the pandemic. But if he can’t make it in Holland, how can he make it here?
Can Dennis still create scoring opportunities? We’re desperate here for someone to create something, anything that could possibly lead to a goal. Preferably not crosses, because right now our strikers couldn’t find a cross if they had radar and runway lights to guide them in.