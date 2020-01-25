Sonny’s Arsenal Podcast – “Highbury memories” A Nostalgia Special

There have been many comments on Just Arsenal recently talking about the “Good Old Days” of Highbury and the rumours of a new Dial Square team being mooted.

Arsene Wenger recently stated that when Arsenal moved to the Emirates we left our soul at Highbury, so maybe this is a good time to take a trip down memory lane and see what we find on the streets of Islington.

Maybe we could all swap our oen memories in the comments section and see when we all started supporting the Mighty Gunners?

This is Sonny’s Twitter account if you want to keep up to date with his latest Podcasts.