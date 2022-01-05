Soon Arsenal fans will know for sure if the Kroenke’s really care about the club

The Kroenke family that controls Arsenal are hardly loved by the Arsenal fan base, in fact, they are among the most despised owners in the Premier League but at least they have been trying to do the right thing in recent years.

They have spent some significant money, we cannot deny that, they have also shown loyalty to Mikel Arteta that no other top-six club would have shown under the same circumstances, we have to give them credit for the positives they have done.

However, they did try to drag us into the awful Super League, they did allow Arsene Wenger to stay far too long, they were too slow to dispense with Unai Emery and their loyalty to Arteta could still come back and bite them on the butt.

So, it is thin ice that the owners are on with regards to the fans, if Arteta works out and success is finally delivered then the vitriol aimed at Josh and Stan will abate for sure.

If the fans can see and experience good progress then most of them will probably not be so vocal and give the owners a break and cut back on the criticism, I mean, they would have delivered success, that is all we ask for.

However, a time is coming fast that will test the Kroenke’s and if they fail that test then the path forward for them will be extremely difficult.

Take it to the bank that the rich boys in football, Newcastle United, Man City, PSG, Chelsea and even the likes of Man Utd will sooner or later come knocking for our brilliant youngsters, it is going to happen.

Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Gabriel Martinelli and a couple of others are already on the radar’s of those clubs and at some point, one or more will make their move.

It will be at that point that the Kroenke’s will have to stand up and be counted, that will be the crunch time.

Arsenal has lost a lot of money over the last two seasons, they have not received any Champions League money in years and they have spent a lot despite the precarious finances.

So if City or Chelsea come in with a £100m plus offer for one our talented youngsters the temptation must be there for the owners to cash in.

But if they did then they will experience a backlash the likes they have never seen before, it would be unforgivable if Arsenal sells their best young talents for just money.

But the time is coming, make no bones about that, those that buy success will come knocking and then we will know for sure if the Kroenke’s truly love the club or if it is nothing more than a cash cow for them.

THE JUST ARSENAL SHOW – Dan Smith has a rant over Arteta and ‘Players Welfare”