Soon-to-be Arsenal man to undergo medical today

The Telegraph reports that Dijon goalkeeper, Runar Alex Runarsson is set to have his Arsenal medical today ahead of a move to the Emirates.

The Iceland international is now Arsenal’s top target to replace Emiliano Martinez who has left the Emirates for Aston Villa.

Martinez was a capable deputy during his time at the Emirates, but he now has the chance to be the first choice at Villa Park and has left.

Arsenal has known for some time now that they will lose Martinez and they have been looking at replacements.

They had been linked with a move for Brentford’s David Raya and Runarsson, but the English Championship side wants more than £10m for the former Blackburn trainee.

Arsenal has now turned their attention to Runarsson who has been made available for just £1.5m.

Both teams have been in talks over his transfer for some time now and it seems that talks have advanced very well.

He is expected to have his medical today which means the transfer should be completed before Arsenal’s next game.

The report even claims that he will likely be available to play in Arsenal’s game against West Ham this weekend.

He played 14 games in all competitions for Dijon last season and kept one clean sheet.