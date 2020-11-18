Soon-to-be free agent backed to help the Arsenal defence if he joins

Kevin Campbell reckons that Jerome Boateng will be an ideal signing for Arsenal as the German nears the end of his current deal with Bayern Munich.

Boateng is one of the top free agents that clubs will look to sign when the summer transfer window reopens.

He has been linked with a move to Arsenal for some time now and his expiring contract gives the Gunners the chance to land him for nothing.

The defender has won every trophy in world football including the World Cup and he will come to Arsenal with a bag of experience.

Campbell is of the opinion that Arsenal needs strong characters in their dressing room and the German defender is one.

He claimed that he isn’t sure how long Arsenal will keep David Luiz at the Emirates, but Boateng is a player that can help the younger defenders like Gabriel Magalhaes to thrive and develop into top defenders themselves.

“You can never have enough quality and you can never have enough players who have done it at the top level,” he told Football Insider.

“Looking to maybe recruit someone like Jerome Boateng shows where the club is at.

“Gabriel and Saliba would benefit from having somebody like Boateng at the club. I am not sure how long David Luiz will be at the club so Jerome Boateng could be that experienced player who helps others fulfil their potential.

“Arsenal need characters. They need strong characters who have been there and done it at the top level. Jerome Boateng is certainly one.

“If you put it out to the Arsenal fan base they will say, ‘Oh he is too old.’ But beggars cannot be choosers and we need experience. He is a serial winner.”