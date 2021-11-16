Soon-to-be free agent informs Arsenal he is not staying

Eddie Nketiah has informed Arsenal he is leaving the club, as reported by The Daily Mail.

The striker has been struggling to get playing chances at the Emirates in this campaign and this is the last year of his current deal at the club.

His fine form in the Carabao Cup has seen him become linked with a move to several clubs and some reports even suggest he could be given a contract extension at Arsenal.

However, the report says that hasn’t happened and he has now informed the Gunners he would leave.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nketiah has had a good time at Arsenal, but he isn’t prolific enough to be relied on by Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal has bolstered its defence and midfield and both positions have been working well so far.

The Gunners need a striker who can score lots of goals to become a complete team.

Nketiah has not shown enough to suggest he can ever be that striker and the Gunners are better off replacing him.

Now that he has decided to leave, the club could try to make some money from his sale by placing him on the market in the winter.

His departure would create space for the arrival of a top talent like Dusan Vlahovic.