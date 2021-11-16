Soon-to-be free agent informs Arsenal he is not staying

Eddie Nketiah has informed Arsenal he is leaving the club, as reported by The Daily Mail.
The striker has been struggling to get playing chances at the Emirates in this campaign and this is the last year of his current deal at the club.
His fine form in the Carabao Cup has seen him become linked with a move to several clubs and some reports even suggest he could be given a contract extension at Arsenal.
However, the report says that hasn’t happened and he has now informed the Gunners he would leave.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Nketiah has had a good time at Arsenal, but he isn’t prolific enough to be relied on by Mikel Arteta.
Arsenal has bolstered its defence and midfield and both positions have been working well so far.
The Gunners need a striker who can score lots of goals to become a complete team.
Nketiah has not shown enough to suggest he can ever be that striker and the Gunners are better off replacing him.
Now that he has decided to leave, the club could try to make some money from his sale by placing him on the market in the winter.
His departure would create space for the arrival of a top talent like Dusan Vlahovic.
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
So we’ve been giving Eddie a few extra minutes recently and he’s said he’s leaving multiple times but we won’t give Flo any game time when he desperately needs experience and is staying….makes sense.
No unfortunatly arteta has made errors with man management or something… saliba, martinelli should be allowed a run.. well since martinelli baged 10 goals with emery.. seems like he needs to improve in that area, pulled his confidence right out of him.. still not convinced let’s see how we do in march.. though i know he actually won fa-cup when he had martinez, and ramsdale seem to fit the bill.. and tomiyasu is a massive upgrade aswell.. so there a chance of the process to work time will tell..
wont forgive him for the treatment of certain players.. but would be nice if we could get to europe since we are stuck with him. if he wins cl il forgive him hehe.
Nketiah will most likely leave as he wont be happy with the game time he is getting at Arsenal. Looks like CP will be his most likely destination. Best of luck to you Nketiah. Arsenal could use the cash to get another striker.