Soon to be free agent prepared to snub Arsenal to join Tottenham instead

Ryan Fraser is set to snub Arsenal in favour of a move to Tottenham for free when the transfer window reopens, according to the Mirror.

The Scotsman will be a free agent from June 30 and he is unlikely to sign a new deal with Bournemouth whom he has been with since 2013.

He has been linked with a move to Arsenal and Tottenham as the transfer window gets closer to being reopened.

Arsenal looked to sign him in the summer when they really needed a winger, but they settled for Nicolas Pepe instead.

It is understood that Mikel Arteta is still interested in the diminutive winger, but he now faces serious competition from Jose Mourinho at Spurs.

Fraser has reportedly told his friends that he likes the idea of working under Jose Mourinho at Spurs and that he would jump at the chance of making that switch.

Mirror Sports is now claiming the winger is prepared to ignore the interest from Arsenal to make the move to their North London neighbours instead.

This could come as a blow to Arteta, who is likely looking to get as many good free agents as he can because his spending in the transfer window would understandably be limited.