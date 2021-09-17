“Sorry, who? I don’t know them.” Henry aims cheeky dig at Tottenham

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has aimed a cheeky dig at Tottenham before their match against Rennes yesterday.

Henry spent several years on the Arsenal side of the north London divide and he was a club legend for the Gunners.

The attacker left them for Barcelona in 2007 and when he returned to the Premier League, it was still to the Emirates.

He is now both a coach and a pundit for several media outlets and had an engagement for Tottenham’s match against Rennes.

He was in the Amazon Prime Sports’ studio for the game when his co-pundits spoke about Tottenham’s opponent and asked if their form is something to be worried about.

Henry cheekily asked who Tottenham was.

Amazon Prime posted the video on their Twitter account with a French presenter stating:

“Second consecutive loss for Stade Rennes.

“It’s something they have to be worried about, furthermore on Thursday they are facing Tottenham in the Europa League at Roahzon Parc.”

Henry then interrupted with: “Sorry, who? I don’t know them.”

The two teams will meet a week on Sunday and the build-up is going to contain a lot of banter and this from Henry is probably just the start.