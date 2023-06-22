Souness doubts whether Declan Rice has the ability to improve Arsenal

Football pundit unsure if transfer target will improve the club

Graeme Souness, the former Liverpool midfielder and pundit, shared his perspective on Declan Rice’s potential impact at Arsenal, expressing his doubts about the midfielder’s ability to become an elite player. Souness stated:

"I don't think Rice has enough cute passing in order to be a top midfielder!" 👀 Graeme Souness explains why he thinks #WHUFC's Declan Rice is too predictable! 😳 pic.twitter.com/04MZcKqGBs — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 20, 2023

“If you’re looking for a top, top midfield player, I don’t believe he has enough cute passing in him to be that. I think he’d be a really good guy, he’d be great to work with, extremely athletic, he senses danger so he’s got that part of a central midfield player’s game, he’s got that.”

“So he’s got that instinctively, but what he doesn’t have is cute and clever passes when he gets into the last third. I think he’s a little bit predictable when he gets on the ball personally.”

When asked if Rice’s game would improve at Arsenal, Souness added: “He’d make Arsenal better. Would he personally get better? Not sure… [James] Maddison has got that final ball. I’m not sure if that’s something he [Rice] can develop.”

Every couple months Graeme Souness comes up with a new attribute that Declan Rice should have to be considered a top player, Rice shows he has it, then Souness just changes his argument again https://t.co/G0geMcjhIq — WHUgameday (@WHUgameday) June 21, 2023

“This is not a criticism, we’re talking about someone worth £100m. But for me, the top midfield players have what he has, and have the cuteness of play further up the field, and they’ll score goals and they create chances. His record is 204 games, ten goals, ten assists.”

Souness acknowledges Rice’s value as a player but raises questions about his ability to provide the creative spark needed to elevate Arsenal’s midfield to the next level.

While Rice’s defensive instincts and athleticism are commendable, Souness suggests that he may lack the finesse and inventiveness to excel in the final third, contrasting him with midfielders who possess a more cutting edge in their play.

Yash Bisht