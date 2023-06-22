Souness doubts whether Declan Rice has the ability to improve Arsenal

Football pundit unsure if transfer target will improve the club
Graeme Souness, the former Liverpool midfielder and pundit, shared his perspective on Declan Rice’s potential impact at Arsenal, expressing his doubts about the midfielder’s ability to become an elite player. Souness stated:
"I don't think Rice has enough cute passing in order to be a top midfielder!" 👀
Graeme Souness explains why he thinks #WHUFC's Declan Rice is too predictable! 😳 pic.twitter.com/04MZcKqGBs
“If you’re looking for a top, top midfield player, I don’t believe he has enough cute passing in him to be that. I think he’d be a really good guy, he’d be great to work with, extremely athletic, he senses danger so he’s got that part of a central midfield player’s game, he’s got that.”
“So he’s got that instinctively, but what he doesn’t have is cute and clever passes when he gets into the last third. I think he’s a little bit predictable when he gets on the ball personally.”
When asked if Rice’s game would improve at Arsenal, Souness added: “He’d make Arsenal better. Would he personally get better? Not sure… [James] Maddison has got that final ball. I’m not sure if that’s something he [Rice] can develop.”
Every couple months Graeme Souness comes up with a new attribute that Declan Rice should have to be considered a top player, Rice shows he has it, then Souness just changes his argument again https://t.co/G0geMcjhIq
— WHUgameday (@WHUgameday) June 21, 2023
“This is not a criticism, we’re talking about someone worth £100m. But for me, the top midfield players have what he has, and have the cuteness of play further up the field, and they’ll score goals and they create chances. His record is 204 games, ten goals, ten assists.”
Souness acknowledges Rice’s value as a player but raises questions about his ability to provide the creative spark needed to elevate Arsenal’s midfield to the next level.
While Rice’s defensive instincts and athleticism are commendable, Souness suggests that he may lack the finesse and inventiveness to excel in the final third, contrasting him with midfielders who possess a more cutting edge in their play.
Do you agree with his opinion?
Xhaka and Stones didn’t need Odegaard’s vision to excel in their positions. Rice could be an athletic left AM or false-CB like them
I believe Arteta needs some big homegrown midfielders, after watching his diminutive playmakers got roughened up in tough games
Howe just extended Guimaraes’ contract and signed another tough midfielder in Tonali. He seems to know that some flat-track bullies are required to physically-dominate highly-technical teams like ours
For the record Rice is same height as Xhaka, Partey, and Lokonga. He is not a playmaker also. He can be bought for other reasons but not the ones you stated above.
I didn’t say Xhaka is one of our diminutive playmakers who got roughened up
Souness is dead on the money here. 10 goals, 10 assists in 240 games? Where does the 100 million pound price tag come from? I can understand England fans wanting one of their own in the Arsenal side but I do not understand Edu’s or Arteta’s fascination with someone who is at the end of the day, just a very average player. Unfortunately we have a bad record when it comes to spending big money ( How Pepe must be laughing, ‘cos that’s money that will never be recouped ). Believe me, this is not a marriage made in heaven, and there’s going to be a lot of disgruntled voices around the Emirates when Rice fails to deliver.
When Rice joins, Arsenal will only improve if Partey remains, his technical abilities in defense is paramount to the team.
But I do get the feeling Arsenal is trying to usher Partey out for whatever reason.
Partey’s exit is down to Partey himself. It’s his decision to leave Arsenal due to some reasons mist of us are aware of.
Souness fails to recognise that Rice is first and foremost a defensive midfielder having evolved as a centre back in the early part of his career.He is not a creative midfielder who can disect defences with astute passing, but then neither can Rodri of Man City who I regard as the best DM in the EPL.Souness was a fine central midfielder with great passing ability, but he lacked pace and would not have lasted long in the “soft” game of today where any meaningful tackle becomes a bookable offence.In essence he would have incurred numerous red cards during the course of a season, unless, miraculously, he could have adapted and calmed down.The point he makes concerning Rice may be valid and certainly I would not consider paying more than 70m for a DM particularly when we already have a class act like Partey available and back up in the form of Jorjinho and possibly Ben White who has all the attributes of Rice apart from his energy.Caicedo to me would be a better long term investment as he has the versatility to cover every midfield box.