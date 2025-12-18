Souness explains one key reason why Arsenal may bottle the league again

Graeme Souness believes Manchester City’s experience could prove decisive in their bid to overtake Arsenal and claim the Premier League title this season. The Citizens have been closing the gap in recent weeks and currently sit just two points behind the Gunners, capitalising on Arsenal’s struggle to maintain consistent form.

The Race for the Title

In the coming weeks, City could move ahead of Arsenal, a development that would not be unexpected given the natural fluctuations in form that occur over the course of a season. While both clubs are likely to experience peaks and troughs, City’s experience may allow them to maintain their position at the top for a longer period. This could ultimately position them as strong favourites to lift the trophy.

At present, the title race involves three clubs, with Aston Villa also in contention. However, Souness has highlighted City’s advantage, emphasising the benefit of a squad familiar with winning league championships. Many of City’s players have previously experienced title success, providing them with confidence and composure in high-pressure situations, a quality Arsenal’s younger stars have yet to fully acquire.

Experience as a Key Factor

Speaking to the Metro, Souness explained, “When you’ve won the title and you’ve won a title a few times, you have unbelievable belief in yourself and the players you’re sitting in the dressing room with. Arsenal have not got that. City have got that. Villa have not got that. So, City will be full of confidence. They’ll be thinking, ‘We’ll win this. Someone will bottle it. We’ll beat Arsenal when we play them, we’ll beat Villa when we play them again, and we’ll win the league’.”

While Arsenal remain in strong contention, the advantage of having a squad seasoned in championship victories may ultimately give Manchester City the edge in the race for Premier League glory this season.