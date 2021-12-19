Souness names the two Arsenal players that are a “real asset”

The performances of Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka have greatly impressed Graeme Souness, and he tips them to be massive players for Arsenal.

The duo scored three goals in Arsenal’s 4-1 victory against Leeds United, with Martinelli netting twice in the game.

In the absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal has needed other players to step in with goals.

Martinelli and Saka have answered the call, and they showed in their performance against the Whites that they can be relied on.

Former Liverpool man and football pundit, Souness believes they are both massive players that would help Arsenal now and in the future.

He said as quoted by The Daily Mail: ‘They will take confidence. In Saka and Martinelli, they’re both 20 years older. They’re both direct, they’re both quick, they can only get better, barring they don’t get serious injuries.

‘They’re special players. They’ll be a real asset to Arsenal. They’re two very promising young men.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka has been a mainstay in the team since he broke in as a youngster, while Martinelli has needed time to convince Mikel Arteta.

Most fans have been calling for the latter to get more minutes after impressing us at the start of his career.

Arteta is finally certain he can be the star of the team and if he continues the way he has been doing then he should expect to remain in the first team for a good while yet.