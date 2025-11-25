Souness refuses to rule Liverpool out as Arsenal’s challengers

Liverpool is enduring a disappointing title defence despite investing heavily in high-calibre players during the summer. Their struggles have been beneficial for Arsenal, who have capitalised on the situation to strengthen their pursuit of the Premier League title. Mikel Arteta’s side made the most of Liverpool and Manchester City losing their matches at the weekend, widening the gap between themselves and their closest challengers. With City stumbling at the start of the campaign, many anticipated another title race involving Liverpool and Arsenal. Instead, Liverpool have faltered to such an extent that securing a top-four finish now appears unlikely without a dramatic turnaround.

Arsenal’s growing advantage

Arsenal have emerged as the most in-form and best-equipped side in the league this season. Their consistency, balance and growing maturity have placed them in a strong position as the campaign progresses. Yet despite Liverpool’s poor form, Graeme Souness has refused to accept that Arsenal have a clear route to the title. The former midfielder believes that the Premier League remains too unpredictable for any definitive conclusions at this stage. His view reflects the widely held belief that the competition’s demanding nature often produces unexpected shifts in momentum. Arsenal may appear well placed, but sustaining their level will be essential to fend off multiple challengers in the months ahead.

Discussing the title race, Souness told Talk Sport, ‘Anything can happen in our league. I have worked in big leagues abroad, and I tell you, our league is by far the most demanding league anywhere.’ He continued, ‘Big clubs don’t get a rest. So it is still very much on for three or four teams, and I have to include Liverpool, because I know the way the crowd react there. They will not give up on the team.’

A title race yet to be settled

While Arsenal currently appear the strongest contenders, Souness’s comments highlight the potential for late season developments. The Premier League’s intensity ensures that no lead is secure, and although Liverpool are struggling, they cannot be entirely written off. For Arsenal, continued focus and consistency will be essential as the title race unfolds.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…