Souness suggests position Declan Rice could play in the future

Declan Rice made a fine start to life at Arsenal with a disciplined display against Nottingham Forest yesterday.

The Englishman joined the club for a record fee in this transfer window and a lot is expected from him.

Arsenal has added him to their squad to improve their midfield and he is one of the best in the league in the defensive phase of the game.

However, much more is desired when he steps forward and Graeme Souness has been critical about his lack of goals and assists.

The Liverpool legend has now suggested he could be a defender in the future, as he has the right tools for that.

He writes in the Daily Mail:

‘I think one day he may become a centre-half but, right now, with his energy, he is best deployed in midfield. That is a discussion for further down the line in his career.

‘Arsenal have signed him as a midfielder, and that is why Arteta has to get to work on making Rice a more decisive and ruthless player when they’re attacking, one who backs himself to become more of a goal threat.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice is a fine defensive midfielder and does his job well when he steps on the pitch and that is all that really matters.

For now, we need him to keep playing well in the role the manager has asked him to fill in and in the future, he can make that switch if he wants.