‘Source is not the best’ – Bernd Leno downplays summer exit from Arsenal

Bernd Leno has taken to Twitter to downplay reports that he set to leave Arsenal this summer, replying to a report which claimed he had already said his goodbyes.

The German lost his place in the first-team to Aaron Ramsdale this season, with the Englishman thoroughly impressing in taking his chance with both hands.

Leno has since been limited to very few first-team outings, filling in for the cup matches as well as when Ramsdale was missing with injury for a couple of matches, but he made a near-immediate return once fit.

The former Bayer Leverkusen shot-stopper has seemed almost guaranteed to be leaving this summer, especially with his contract having just one year remaining on it, and with the World Cup coming up later on this year, but Leno has personally downplayed such reports on social media.

Breaking news: Bernd Leno joins @LewisHamilton @F1 Team. He was spotted yesterday in front his box in Monaco😅😂😅😅😅😅

Your source is not the best mate 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/a6479o35PK — Bernd Leno (@Bernd_Leno) May 30, 2022

Arsenal have already signed a new goalkeeper in USA international Matt Turner, which has further led to the belief that Bernd would be leaving, so these comments certainly put a spanner in the works.

I still believe that Leno will be leaving in fact, despite his comments, but he may be claiming that he hasn’t said any of his goodbyes, as opposed to claiming that he will be staying in north London.

I could maybe believe that he would be willing to stay for his last year of his contract to cash-in in 12 months time, but the fact that his place in the World Cup squad will be questioned tells me he will surely push to leave this summer instead.

Patrick

