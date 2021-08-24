Southampton beats Arsenal to sign versatile 17-year-old

Arsenal has missed out on the signing of Thierry Small, who has joined Southampton instead.

The 17-year-old is a product of the Everton academy and became the youngest ever player to play for them in a competitive game in January.

He was being watched by Arsenal and several other Premier League clubs who wanted to poach him from the Toffees.

After his first-team breakthrough, the Merseysiders attempted to tie his long-term future down with a new deal.

However, he turned it down as a path to the first team is blocked at the moment.

That decision opened the door for him to join another club, but Arsenal signed Nuno Tavares instead in a clear decision that meant they would send him to their youth team if he moved to the Emirates.

The youngster who can play as a left-back, centre-back and left-winger has now joined Southampton.

The Saints are assembling a youthful squad and they convinced him that he would be a first-team regular at Saint Marys, according to Sun Sports.

Small told the club website: “It’s an unbelievable feeling. A big moment for me and my family, especially to join such a family-orientated club. It’s an honour to be here and I can’t wait to get started.

“It’s a real great honour to play here and play under Ralph and I’m grateful to be here.

“The people when I came to visit the club, everyone was so friendly and so nice.

“It’s such a big place and a great city when I came to visit, and I thought this is the best place for me to develop as a player and reach new levels to my game.”