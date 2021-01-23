Southampton composed as Arsenal frozen out of the FA Cup

Southampton have ended Arsenal’s hopes of winning this season’s edition of the FA Cup, ending Mikel Arteta’s 100% record in the competition.
Arsenal opted to field a much-rotated selection for this afternoon’s encounter, but was met by Southampton’s strongest XI, and we would have been naive for expecting an easy ride.
The Saints were solid from the start, and the Gunners were also on their game to set-up an exciting FA Cup encounter.
The hosts nearly opened the scoring in emphatic fashion when James Ward-Prowse corner kick smashed off the bar, and Southampton were looking most likely to break the deadlock, although the game was still pretty even.
Our first clear-cut chance to Gabriel Martinelli, with the Brazilian timing his run perfectly for a free-kick from deep to earn himself a free shot on goal, but is unable to control his volley which does no damage whatsoever.
The deadlock was broken after around 25 minutes however, when Kyle Walker-Peters fired his low shot in from just outside the box, and while his effort was set to go wide, Gabriel’s touch takes it beyond Bernd Leno and into the goal.
The remainder of the match was somewhat of a disappointment. Eddie Nketiah did little with the limited chances he was gifted, while the additions of Bukayo Saka, Thomas Partey and Alexandre Lacazette didn’t bring enough positivity to make the difference.
The Gunners were simply lacklustre after the opening exchanges, and once again we lacked any real bite without Emile Smith Rowe on the pitch, who appears to have been left out of the squad without reason.
This team really is leaving a lot to be desired, and while our league form has improved, we are a shadow of the side that won the FA Cup last season.
Does the result highlight the strength of Southampton? Or does it simply highlight how limited our squad is, despite big-named players like Willian and Nicolas Pepe having been drafted in?
Patrick
68 CommentsAdd a Comment
Everything seems to drop when certain players are on the pitch. You wouldnt be able to tell in the last 10 minutes that this was a cup match, that we were down by one, and that Arsenal cared about winning this match. The players tht dont want to be there, and aren’t good enough to be there were in the lineup today, and boy did it show. Arteta should know better by now who to trust, and who to not.
Magalhaes was awful in the first twenty minutes and he should’ve been more composed if he wants to be the main left CB, otherwise Mari would still be the best partner for Holding. Our squad rotation players haven’t been playing together for a some time and a new LB is essential if Arsenal want to stay in EL
Pepe’s pace and height looks like a premium athlete, but his first touch, ball control and dead ball skills are like a Championship player’s. I hope Odegaard’s arrival would stop him from being a starter and hopefully we can sell him in the summer
Everything Pepe does is so predictable it pains me. The moment Bellerin released Pepe in the 2nd half I knew he was going to cut it back. Diallo knew it. My mother ancestors knew it. I seriously think he may be worse than Gervinho.
He is worse than gervinho. At least gervinho can dribble.
At least Gervinho and Walcott could dribble past four players once, but Pepe is just full of parlor tricks without good first touch and close control skills behind it
The way he controlled the ball from Bellerin and the way he took the set-pieces look very amateurish to me. Watching Pepe is like watching a comedy and he’s definitely the worst winger I’ve ever seen
His lack of ball control skill can’t be hidden by his cheap parlor tricks. Since his first touch is atrocious, Arsenal had better train him in other position or sell him immediately
I have never followed the Magalhaes hype though, I do not like his style at all Mari is better for me.
He’s younger, so he could still improve. I just hope he wouldn’t turn into another erratic CB like Mustafi
His style is erratic GOT, just like Sokratis and Mustafi. He is just better with the ball than Sokratis. Like you, I hope he improves.
Sell nketiah and promote balogun. Terminate Willian’s contract and sell pepe at any price. I don’t wish to see those three anywhere near the team again.
Spot on!!
Unfortunately this won’t happen whilst Arteta remains as they are all part of his “favourites” group.
Its not Arteta, Balogun is leaving except he sign new contract, am sure you are aware Arteta isnt our contract negotiator, until he sign, he wouldnt be in the team
If only it was that easy but terminating Willian’ s contract will cost about £25 million to pay him off.
Sell him to the highest (or lowest) bidder then
We fielded a team who would not have beaten Roy of the Rovers team. Arteta must take responsibility for fielding the poorest possible team possible. Shameful display Arteta and the team do not deserve to be paid this week.
Nketiah would not get into any team in even the Championship. How was he playing? There should be a stewards enquiry.
It should be his last start for us. His academy record and U23 England record may be amazing, but he’s one of those players that cannot transition to men’s first team football. He’s got to be sold. He’s not EPL quality unfortunately.
He didn’t get into a Championship team..so it made perfect sense to play him in the Premier League instead!!
Jeffers,Lupoli,Alliadiere,and Bentner were also good at under-21 level but were found wanting when attempting to step up….Although none were given this number of wasted chances!!
Bizarrely Balogun looks to be worth a try but doesn’t even get on the bench in place of a third choice goalkeeper.
F**k the FA! Yes we were bad but we always get the tough draws every time and it is sickening. Had we won we are going to face Wolves again while other big 6 teams get easy draws.
That said, the right thing to do was to give other players their chances, now they have fluffed it so they should expect more bench time
It’ll be a very warm bench 😆
Southampton fielded their best line up possible, we did not. We paid the price.
Theres no excuses not to beat them on Tuesday.
👍👍
it will be difficult to get a point against them on tuesday, except our boys play like they need a revenge
I guess we prioritise the league over the fa cup. without saka and smith rowe we have bottom 3 form. this team definately ned another attacking midfielder/playmaker. Willian,nketiah and pepe are not up to the task of making this team better. we need better players. overall Southampton deserve the victory. they managed the game better than arsenal. our team is still moving the ball too slow for my liking. from defense straight to the forwards. arteta need to work on that.
How useless would Pepe, Willian feel if we bring Smith Rowe and Saka back into the team on Tuesday and we win?
We are forgetting Elneny, he is the kind of player you can’t say what he brings to the team, he should not be starting any COMPETITION except there is injury crisis.
Holding is so useless in the opposition box, he should have scored at least 4 goals this season and 2 against Palace alone. Again, he had a good chance to score and he didn’t even hit the target. smh
Probably the only trophy we can win this season and Arteta decides to rest players against a full strength Southampton team away! Lose on Tuesday night and that was all for nothing! And I hope this is the last time Nketiah plays for the team, he’s a league one player!
Arteta is out of his depth and Edu should be sacked ASAP. Giving Holding a new contract putting xhaka above the fans, it’s a never ending list.
Every decision the hierarchy take is a disaster.
Poor team selection cost us again, the defending champions go out with a whimper.We don’t have a manager last season cup win was a fluke.A fish rot from the head Arteta is the worst manager in Arsenal history can’t learn,can’t pick a team.
Spot-on mate…he can’t pick a team..all d talk of football knowledge blah blah blah…he can talk d talk but arteta still can’t see through his players and pick a decent team without saka ,Tierney ,ESR….
The winning team ,he used currently came from unforseen circumstances….he isn’t willing to study his squad at all..just a concept in his head that has failed over and over again..
Promote some u23s to cover for the first team….azeez,moller,balogun,patino, Cottrell shud b in our cup squads..
Laca partey holding as experienced spine…but no arteta reverted back to the useless team that took us down to 15th last yr..
How do we even defeat benfica with this crap team as we got loads of top games to play within that period…
God we need another intervention, so our stubborn coach can try other kids pls
N’ketiah, Wilian and Pepè, a truly gruesome threesome!
😂👍👍👍
Those three should be sold along with willock and nelson. They have no future in the club. Promote balogun and miguel azeez. Get another lb as Tierney’s backup.
Arteta was un fault naming 3 gk un the squad (wtf) and playing nketiah…it’s so obvious the kid Is not at the level…se have laca AND auba, de should have start with one of them…ah least play balogun who has proved yo be very prolific…nketiah Is so pedestrian at shooting.
Willian Is not the answer.
How many corners have we had in the last ten matches AND how many had finish with at shot at goal…I’m not talking about goals, just a header ir a shot….how arteta Is not able to see that and fix it?? How many corners finished in an awfull corner kick at the first post? From saka, Willian or Pepe…Is very frustraiting
As soon as I saw the team selection I knew we would lose and that is on Arteta.The only positive I can take is that when Sak a and Partey came on we looked a better side and I think we will win the next game.Even if we didn’t deserve to get a result it could of been 1-1 as yet again we were not given a blatant penalty. .
Just as i predicted Southampton would win this game and will beat us in the league as well! How are we letting balogun go for nothing and keep persisting with neketiah who is absolutely useless balogun is better in every department and as Arsenal always do is keep hold of the crap! It just baffles me that everyone bar the manager can see this think that tells us we have a clueless manager!! Arteta Out!!
Good game by Southampton, well deserved victory, they wanted it more than us and fought all the way, fingers crossed how we respond on tue, am not raising my hope, best result for us is draw.
Shame on the guys for the shambolic performance, lots of wrong, misplace passes, control, we were sloppy
Fair play to the Saints, they played well.
So painful to watch.. I honestly can’t believe that’s what we came up with! You wouldn’t think we were the defending champions!!
And can someone remind me how much longer are Pepe and Willian’s contracts are running for?! 🙈🙉
3 more years for Pepe and two more for Willian
😳 oh my good god….
We can sell Pepe if he cares enough about his career to find a team to move to and take a wage cut. I think it’s possible. Willian, we got conned into. Such a shame. We are stuck with him. He’s no use to us just a few months in. Truly got scammed.
Yeh I’m sure there be plenty of non league teams interested in Pepe and we can send William and Neketiah to keep him company!!
I was impressed by Ings’ and Adams’ high pressing efforts. Hasenhuttl has trained his players well
He has, gai, very well. He’s got a decent squad… and when did Theo start defending?! 😂😂
Maybe since he let his hair grow 😂
🤣🤣👍
I’m surprised Pepe, Willian and Nketiah played for 90+ minutes but Balogun isn’t good enough to be considered for the substitutes’ bench.
I did say we should play our best team every game or at least rest one but what a load of shit that was and I dont really care too much about the game in mid week as the season is now over as if you think we can win the Europa league you are deluded and I mean no offense to anyone but our once great club is now a laughing stock especially after that shit show. I could go on but I’m so disappointed with the performance of the team as arteta’s decisions are killing our club ffs man resign now get out while you still have some respect left
Spot on. The fa cup is our best chance of winning a silverware this season.
how is FA cup our best chance? are Leicester, chelsea, liverpool, utd , city, spur and everton out?
how confident are you we can get good result against those opponents
We’ve been a laughing stock for an awfully long time, Perry… and have squandered our only chance of silverware… a very bitter pill to swallow..
You just cannot stick to a system and squad you know does not work together. Especially against EPL teams. What I saw today was not unexpected. As soon as I saw the starting eleven I knew how the game would go. So then, surely so did MA?
A leopard does not change its spots and a team with Xhaka, Elneny, Pepe and Willian will give you exactly the same type of game over and over again. Nothing will change. The only big change happened when Partey came on.
I now know fully and realise that MA is not the man to take this club forward. He had other options but chose the safe option. Hoping to settle for a boring game with a single goal opportunity coming our way was his intention. He risked it again and got caught again. A good manager does not take those risks. Especially when money is already hemorrhaging out of the club and we need more. Every stage in the FA Cup is more cash. This was Southampton, not City. We are simply below average against average teams! MA, it’s time to go!
i am 100% sure AW would have gone for a B team also, since we have another game coming up on Tue.
you dont blame coach for players inefficiency, especially when the system is working with different player. we hired this guys to get the job done
GR,
And let me guess if MA fielded his
strongest side today, won
convincingly then trotted out the
same physically taxed squad on
Tuesday and suffered defeat you’d
still be in the front line of the
Pitchfork Brigade ready to storm
the Emirates.
MA has repeatedly mentioned that
AFC need to be more than a CUP
side and quite frankly I agree with
him. The concentration should
moving up the the EPL table and
a successful EL run. The Mickey
Mouse and FA Cup seem to be
more important to Arsenal fans than
anything else atm.
I guess it was a matter of priorities. We cant afford another season outside top 6, and the usual culprits are inconsistent. I think MA wants to push up the table and the form players therefore only play in the league. I hope we play well in the Europa league, and Balogun stays. Eddie Nketiah wasted three clear chances and one half chance today, so he certainly was not offered limited chances. Pepe and Willian actually played well, but it was not enough. Also the loans for Odegaard and another LB should be completed as quickly as possible.
You really think we will make top six? I think that’s us not in Europe next season for certain.
utd started the season poorly and a good run brought them top, we have a good run since boxing day, we have to keep it up, we can achieve top 6
We might make it, you never know😀
I personally could care less about
the FA Cup and share the same
sentiments as MA that AFC need
to aspire to being more than just
a Cup team. This game is another
reminder to the Spanisher gaffer
that there is still work to be done
in the final week of the window
and certain players that have been
given countless opportunities to
impress may need to be moved
on. IMHO the likes of AMN,
Nkietah, Nelson, Pepe, Mustafi
shouldn’t be anywhere near the
the first team when the window
closes at the end of the month. If
that requires Edu to do his job and
bring in a few more quality faces
or promote from the Academy
ranks than so be it.
If there’s one thing that All of us
Goobers can agree on atm is that
collectively were sick and tired of
watching Pepe and Willian
repeatedly underwelhm on the
pitch.
I wonder what Arteta and his master tactician said to each other after Pepe’s pitiful free kick effort. I hope it was, “That’s it, this guy has to go.” I can’t see how Pepe can turn it around .He just hasn’t shown anything to justify that he is a Premier League player, let alone his price tag. As for Southampton, they were better than us but that’s not really saying much. Arsenal made them look a lot better than they really are, which is a mid table team.
We play them again in 3 days time. No chance of evening out the score. They’ll field the same XI and say “Come at us.”
And they’ll have done their homework on the players we didn’t field against them.
Like the old adage: Don’t change a winning team unless you have to.
Season over,we won’t even qualify for europe next season, this rebuilding must be really sweet, Arteta needs 3 more seasons to clear the Wenger mess,trust the process,oh and we need a owner who can spend billions every season that way problem solved 😉
Whoever paid 72m for pepe knowing most of his goals in france were penalties committed high treason,pepe should be sent on loan abroad and sell if we can.I would take even 20m for him at this rate.
This summer there should be a lot of possible clear outs.
Ceballos, Willian, Niles, Pepe, Mustafi, Chambers, Luiz, Nelson, Elneny, Willock, Nketiah, Xhaka.
Until these 12 players leave our club, we will not be a top team.
Imagine having 12 poor players!!
we need luiz, Gabriel recent performance and Mari inability to stay off physio room has proven that.
Mustafi and Ceballos will be long gone,
maybe you should add laccazet and auba become those 2 havent performed better than either luiz, elneny or xhaka all season
So MA, what were the tactics today? Was it spend the first hour+ getting behind the ball without competing to win it back?
And then when we do have it keep patting it about at the back like a hot potato. Sorry but it’s that sort of play that makes Holding, Gabriel & Cedric look amateurish. And sell Bellerin.
Why do we play with no effective target man that can control and hold a ball played up to him – until we do we can sign as many flair and gifted midfielders as you like and we’ll be absolutely no better. if we haven’t got such a forward then you have one week to sort it.
Today is was the wrong tactics with the wrong players who couldn’t deliver. Don’t we ever have a Plan-B. We can’t keep saying we should sell about a dozen players, which we should ideally; we need to make the best of what we’ve got and MA ain’t seeing that currently.
To me the match showed just what an important player Tierney is for us.Along with ESR he brings drive and energy to the team, which, sadly was lacking today.
we miss both players and its for a greater cause, hopefully we get a win when they all return