Southampton considers a swoop for out-of-favour Arsenal man

Southampton is the latest club showing interest in Aaron Ramsdale as he considers his future at Arsenal.

Ramsdale is poised to spend his second season as a benchwarmer at Arsenal if he remains at the club beyond this summer.

David Raya has solidified his position as the best goalkeeper at the club and will continue as their number one next term.

The Spanish goalkeeper is performing too well to be benched for Ramsdale, and the Englishman must settle for being a number two or leave.

The prevailing belief is that he will ask to leave the Emirates instead of staying as the second choice at Arsenal.

Arsenal didn’t want to sell him in January, but the Gunners are open to his departure this summer, and a report in The Sun claims Southampton wants to add him to their squad.

They need a new number one and consider him to be a very good option.

Ramsdale will now consider whether to join the Saints and play regularly or stay at Arsenal and challenge for trophies.

Just Arsenal Opinion

If Ramsdale wants to quit the Emirates, we can understand because the goalie deserves to play, but he might not want to move to Soton.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…