Southampton dumps complacent Arsenal out of FA Cup

Southampton has eliminated Arsenal from the FA Cup following a 2-1 victory at home, bringing an end to the Gunners’ hopes of securing a treble. With one trophy already out of reach, Arsenal entered the match under pressure, knowing defeat would see them exit another competition.
The result will come as a disappointment to Arsenal, particularly given their ambitions this season, but Southampton has been in impressive form and approached the game with confidence. Their strong start caught the attention of many, including Arsenal supporters who were surprised by the intensity of the home side’s opening performance.
Southampton Take Control
Southampton understood the importance of capitalising on their opportunities, and their early intent paid off. Despite Arsenal enjoying spells of possession and creating chances of their own, they were unable to convert when it mattered.
The Saints took the lead in the 35th minute through Ross Stewart, a development that surprised many watching the match. Southampton maintained their composure and discipline for the remainder of the first half, going into the interval with a deserved advantage. Their organisation and energy ensured that Arsenal struggled to find a breakthrough before the break.
Late Drama Seals Outcome
After the interval, Arsenal made several tactical adjustments in an attempt to shift the momentum. The introduction of Viktor Gyokeres after the hour mark proved effective, as the Swedish forward scored the equaliser just eight minutes later, raising expectations of a comeback.
However, Southampton remained resilient and continued to frustrate Arsenal’s attacking efforts. Their defensive structure held firm under pressure, limiting clear opportunities for the visitors. In the 85th minute, Shea Charles restored Southampton’s lead, once again surprising Arsenal and putting the hosts in a strong position to secure victory.
Arsenal pushed forward in search of another equaliser, but Southampton defended resolutely in the closing stages to preserve their advantage and confirm their progression in the competition, leaving the Gunners to reflect on a missed opportunity.
We have been telling folks the type of style we are playing is not sustainable and eventually we will face the music. We have been scrapping by the whole season and it’s only our defense that saved our blushes in so many games. Every player has been average for the better half of the season and no one to rely on. Says a lot that a 15year old is the outstanding player for the few games he has played.
Nah Ibrahim…us realists are called perpetual negative naysayers. Wonder where the quadruples have gone on the site.
Said as early as wolves, we were luck riding and the lucks now run out. Our tactical play is too league 3 to win anything. Too slow and predictable. No issues if on a spuds budget but he has spent a billion ffs.
When we do not take games seriously .
I said it at the start of the match after seeing the line up that Arteta has lost it .
I blind man can read that game and make positive changes .
Martinelli and White were off form while Kepa should not be on the field at all.
The stark truth is let’s forget the CL and focus on the only thing we have 50% of wining .which is. EPL .
If we lose that then we are back to era of another future 10 years without any trophy .
Let’s forget CL and focus on EPLand tell Arteta that he should stop experimenting
Yes you’re right, Kepa is just a second goalkeeper, I don’t think he’s any better than that, so should we lose two potential cups, just to keep him? Our defence looked very fragile, and every time they came forward they looked like scoring, and that’s not normally been the case. We had 23 shots on goal to their 8, so we should’ve won, just big mistakes at either end.
The last paragraph for me. He really needs to stop experimenting.
Arsenal team was so poor in all department of the game . I don’t really understand what Arteta and the team wants. Slugish ‘ motionless and not a worthy representative.its an eye opener that the second team can never deliver at any point in time. . Why Arteta chose a weak team only God knows . Arsenal tonight lacked character, skill and just not ready for anything . Arteta Gambling has hit the rock again . Unbelievable !!!
The team was not weak it was lack of intent to attack, not playing as a team but playing as individuals. Was lost how many times the players could not pass the ball in the final third. May be that how they are coached
Southampton wanted it more and why was that? I thought we’d have a point to prove after losing the carabao cup.
That was a shocking display with so many bang average performances (except Dowman) and Southampton remain a bogey team.
From the quadruple to the treble and now the double…. and if you think we’re winning the CL do me a favour!
Arteta said we did. Was that it?
I must’ve missed it, Reggie 🤣
Well, Mikel is protecting the players for the UCL and EPL glory.these are big ticket competitions, domestic cups are petty. The illustrious Mr Wenger never won the League Cup in 22 years, so don’t go too harsh on Mikel. It’s good to see the diversity of teams in cup competitions.
Please judge Mikel in May, not now.
We’re the most successful club in FA cup history which to me is not petty!
Is he really? The way we’ve bowed out of both domestic cups makes me think it could quite easily happen in the other 2. We’ve been here before, right?
If the doubts are creeping in with us fans, surely they are with the players? Having not won anything in 6 years…
Sue, we are on the right track.We finish EPL seasons strongly, we are not a Club in turmoil.worst we might finish second in the EPL, but we do earn a lot of money.
The players believe in themselves or else we would not have been top of the tablethe whole season
Earn a lot of money? I’d rather have trophies. The Carabao cup was within reach something we’ve not won in years and look how awful we played. Had another chance of getting back to Wembley last night in ‘our’ cup, but failed miserably.
Being top of the table in May is when it really matters and it’s been 22 years since we finished the season strongly!
Sue
I think TSRS is being sarcastic towards the MA supporters.
To me Bournemouth is the most important game. We need a loud home crowd to get 3 points followed by an away draw at Man City.
Get ready for PL rollercoaster.
I am not going to waste my time watching our CL quarter finals. In fact I may watch the RM v BM match. What a cracker that would be.
Thanks IGL, I wondered if he was.
Huge game against Bournemouth now and I’ve said before, if we concede first I’ll be a nervous wreck! I’m buckled in 😄
That Madrid/Bayern game is mouthwatering, however, I want to see if Gyokeres turns up against his former team 👍 Enjoy the match, IGL
So a second place finish means nothing? You sound a bit too harsh. Down the road, they won the EL and are in a mess.
Come on, nobody remembers 2nd place, Shoba.
I know people mock the EL, but we never managed to win it
Sue
Don’t worry. The FA cup selection says it all. The club wants the League and the UCL. Arteta has already won the FA cup, that’s why he doesn’t rate it like he does with the big two trophies
I believe we will beat Sporting and Bournemouth, and possibly get a positive result at the Etihad. And who knows? Chelsea can do us a favour
Lets keep on believing
He doesn’t rate it? It’s silverware at the end of the day – something we’ve not had in abundance of late!!!!
Sue
You missed the key words: He does not rate it 👉LIKE he does to the EPL and UCL 👈
There’s no way he can play the second team in the Champions League and the League
Yes. FA cup is a silverware. But I would rather we miss it and win the league than vice versa
Lets be honest. The two were the main targets from the start
Well Freddy just have to hope we’re up for it as I really don’t want to finish the season with nothing after how promising it had begun
he doesn’t rate it ?
it’s funny you only say that when we lost
when some said we could win all 4 or before the Cup Final did you say , it won’t happen because our manager isn’t bothered ?
if that is the truth ( and let me stress I don’t believe it is ) he needs to be sacked because he’s not reading the room
Dan
I said he does not rate it like he does with the EPL or Champions League
The funny thing is that, if he had fielded the strongest team and unfortunately some key players got an injury (God forbid), you guys would be mad at him. Why? Because The EPL and UCL is what most fans have been targeting since the beginning
yeah but when people said we win all 4 or 3 did you say no we don’t because he doesn’t rate those two as much as the other two ?
The Shoba Reality Show,
Having finished 2nd in the last three seasons shows a level of consistency. But if we make it four second place finishes in a row will start to mean nothing. You need to get over the line at some point.
And as for them lot down the road being in a mess, so what. I couldn’t care less about them, it’s what Arsenal do that concerns me.
Derek, I understand
If we get too ambitious and change the manager who has made us rocksolid in the EPL, we could be what our friendly neighbors are
The EPL is very tough, Mr Wenger had a top four benchmark, but failed to achieve it.with Mikel we are top 2 and that is a remarkable feat.
and here we go ….
we went from why can’t we win all 4 to slowly now reminding ourselves that top 2 is a remarkable feat lol
Good morning Sue,
I agree with you regarding the clubs history in the FA Cup. I’ve wrote a piece further down the page, I’d be interested in you’re thoughts. 🤔
It’s being mentioned online when we drew with Southampton (3-3), lost to City and were dumped out on pens by Sporting. Dejavu, Derek? Gulp…
Sue,
It’s not the first time it’s happened. It happened in both the George Graham and Arsene Wenger era’s to. Buckle up, its going to be a bumpy ride. 🤦♂️😉
Very bumpy! Should be used to it by now, Derek, but every season I’m drawn in believing we’re going to win the lot, only to be brought back down to earth with a massive thud! 🤦♀️🤣😵💫
Sue always think of it like this ….
every clubs is at a different level of development
where are Arsenal are at is needing to prove they can get over the line
when you think of it like that , of course we were not going to win all 4
I just meant by everything you hear from all the pundits etc – Arsenal have the best defence, are the best team in Europe etc etc, they’ve got a great chance in all 4 competitions.
And just like that 2 comps have passed us by!
yeah but mentality is huge in sport
We can blame the selection, the players and the massive squad. But tonight and every game we lose under pressure, our negativity, kills us. Our slow football and need for possession, is a massive factor. Tonight I saw again a refusal to play a line breaking, early ball, like the ones that catch us out. We allow teams to set them selves in and while we are trying to control them, they are actually controlling us, waiting to break on us. Its a bad way to play, I doubt its ability to win us anything, I have seen nothing different this season but we have hope and a massive advantage in the league. Prove your style right Arteta 🤞or just go.
We will never win anything with possession football.
Not sure u have checked possessions especially in EPL games this. Ars has had just 5 times more ball posession against the teams we have played so far. U can’t just say what has worked for Ars aside defense. We have the worse attack in EPL this season.
Reggie, spot on. The fast paced direct attacking football is being coached out of Arsenal. How many more games is Arsenal going to have considerably more possession than the opposition, pass back and forth to each other simply to maintain possession mith no attacking intent, then leading to a player losing the ball to allow the opposition to attack. Even a Championship team such as Southampton, even though on a winning run, can score goals from the scraps provided by Arsenal.
The much lauded Arsenal defence was abyssmal in this game and Kepa cannot be blamed for either goal. Now out of two cups in two games (final and quarter final). Some players when given the opportunity have let Arsenal down badly and should be benchwarmers for the remainder of the season. Arteta please take the handbrake off before Arsenal collapses further!
Reggie,
I agree with you’re every word.
Reggie,
I couldn’t agree with you more. Watching Arsenal is like watching a dance, but it’s not a dance like slow, slow, quick, quick, slow. Its more like slow, slow, and even slower. 🤦♂️
Its like line dancing but (and i didn’t think there was anything worse) there is, Artetaball.
I cannot believe how foolish I was to think we can win 4 trophies playing like this! very disappointed in myself.
it’s 2010–11 Arsenal F.C. season all over again
I wrote that before the final
I think I have jinxed it lol
I had said it in a moment of general despair after the defeat in the Carabao Cup with my hands down. That we would not win anything again this year. They were talking about four titles. Very quickly a loser A final where they simply didn’t even see us, and an elimination from a team that further highlighted the loser mentality that has possessed Arteta and the team for the past few days. It’s not a lie. Apikle Exclusive from a below average Championship team. How much more humiliation? In a few days we are playing against the most passable opponent we could possibly have in the Champions League. Theoretically! They will say the same But they too. What are we the favorite for? Sit back and another humiliation is coming. And the worst thing will be to complete the gift of the championship to the Greeks with such performances and mentality.Citizens. Handle it in such a way that this scenario is slowly being implemented. The humiliation is great again, and if this happens it will go down in history as the greatest drama in the history of the club. A Do we deserve something like this? Enough!
The less said, the better I’ll just cry silently in pain. We will be out of cup games by end of April, and will need a miracle to be top of the league by then, playing the way we are currently. Just no desire, grit, fight. Shocking really
Well, 2 trophies gone in 2 weeks no surprise there! Sporting Lisbon could well make it 3 and with the way we are playing that’s very likely. But I’m sure even if we bottle everything the happy brigade will be quite happy to go again next season with Super Mik. If Arsenal fans still back this manager come may with 0 trophies in the cabinet then shame on them! This manager is proving to be the ultimate bottler I’ve ever seen! Win the league or hit the bricks!
He is the luckiest bloke I have ever seen and unfortunately some of us will have to suffer his presence for years to come because he is going to win the league 100%. Not because we are that good just the rest are that bad.
Since the owners do not care about trophies and he has cultivated the cult following, that single trophy is going to sustain the brigade for at least another 6 years.
HH I don’t think he even needs to win a trophy his cult don’t care they are more than happy in what they are seeing without trophies. 100% winning the league mate ? You are 70% more confident than me 😂
yeah l am starting to see a pattern of the mind set of our fanbase
like a cycle
Which one Dan the we go again next season one ? Or would you rather be finishing 8th again?😂
the trophies are not everything …
the well 2nd isn’t bad ….
the , well Wenger did this…..
the well we dont care about the cups …
the , Carabo Cup is worth only …
The we have bigger fish to fry..
The context…
The external factors…
The self entitlement..
The who would you realistically get to replace him…
the …..is injured
if VAR had seen ….
wait till ……gets older
clubs would love to be in this position
it’s a conspiracy lol
Haha if you didn’t laugh you’d cry 😂 if we bottle the league the excuses from the cult will be legendary 😂
Kev
I love what Arteta has done for us. But if he does not win the league or Champions League, then he will have to go. I believe some managers like Luis Enrique and Diego Simeone would be great successors
As for saying that he is the ultimate bottler you have ever seen, that’s harsh. Realistically, Arteta has only bottled one league title where he led for most days
Frustrating to watch Southampton get so far with so few passes while we Tinky tonk around only to lose the ball or have to go backwards. The lack of proper wing backs is starting to hurt. I don’t care if it is considered cutting edge or part of modern football, it is simply not working for Arsenal, while we fans get a rotten deal watching the inverted centre halves stuff up every attacking move with their lack of skill. Lots of players to criticise today especially Martinelli and Madouke for not making the right decisions but there were plenty of others who demonstrated that our amazing recruitment process has bern less than successful. The one player who has been worth the money, our true captain was not on the field today and boy did we miss him. Dowman’ was the only Arsenal player who could hold his head high.
Wether we win EPL or not Mikel should go…he is too arrogant and makes many poor signing..he should have gone two seasons ago…but as arsenal guns we are accustomed to failure..mybe it Stockholm Syndrome
U are so on point bro. MA can’t deliver trophies for Ars. He hasn’t changed much after all the monies he has been given. Emrybwojkdbhave done better with these monies. Average mentality and almost zero creativity in the midfield. Its just not fun watching Ars play now.
Terrible performance from wanna be champions! I think Arteta forgets that Southampton dumped us out of FA cup in 2021 in 4th round. He didn’t give them respect then and neither did he tonight. Maybe he secretly wants Man City to win all 😒. We don’t even get our set pieces right anymore the players lack the will and so hopefully it won’t be another year as bridesmaid not the bride. The manager and players have to take responsibility for their weakness and should be made read and answer our comments. I am so gutted tonight
When you have a coach who believes he can win anything with Jesus, Harvertz, Kepa, MLS , Noni and a headless chicken that can even foul a referee, then maybe its a matter of accepting the biblical scenario of always seeing Canaan, but never entering it
That team on paper was good enough to win this tie. Our best player is a 15 year old. Poor performances from the rest. We deserved to go out. With the injuries and loss of form of our players right now along with the pathetic tactics of our manager, the Bournemouth game at home is the most important game followed by Man City away. 1 home win + 1 away draw could salvage this season.
that’s the positive mate
trust me football changes very quickly
beat the Cherries and fans will feel okay again
Emirates need to get behind. them though as the Cherries will try and play on our nerves
We don’t do very well under pressure and believe me the pressure is on
QUE SERA SERA🎙️
I highly doubt if we can win Bournemouth at this point.
Arsenal is cursed. Even the league is in doubt. MO
Hi Kel,
You say Arsenal is cursed!
True or not, and if curses are true, they are supposed to only last even years.
But I remember when The Emirates Stadium was being built, there was a story going around that one of the workers was a Tottenham fan, and they burried a Tottenham shirt in the foundations as a curse.
If we play crap but win the league that’ll do for me – but we must win the league now. We’ll be a laughing stock if we screw that up!
Hopefully the players coming back into the team to play Bournemouth will instill some confidence that was lacking – especially in the League Cup final. We just need the teams to play City to at least remember to show up and frustrate them into a couple of draws.
Concede first against Bournemouth and watch this team crumble to pieces…atmosphere silent like a graveyard….its not looking good gunners 😔
There goes another trophy
The Premier League is loseable too.
City have a game in hand and we play City at the Etihad too.
We have to play much better and take every match seriously
Let’s hope the nine points is enough for the PL because our luck has run out.
I also pray we never see that Chelsea reject in goal for us ever again.
Reddb10, it’s a virtual 3 points though.
Boom! I think we all know what’s coming in the league. Our mid-season collapse was a bit delayed this time round but it’s definitely here now. If Arteta is still coach at the start of next season I certainly will have to pick up a new hobby coz watching football is not something I will be doing.
Me either QD if he bottles another league title and is still manager next season I’m taking a hiatus from football. Crap football, serial bottler and has the ego of pep guardiola.
He does have to bottle the league kev. He needs to go even if he wins it and cl. This is not football we are playing.
How can you raise your momentum to equalize and back to passive, backward and motionless football. This has been the constant ethos of Arteta’s football.
The should get the fcuk out.
Advia spot on! We go into a defensive shell after we score we never go for it and that’s no coincidence.. that’s the manager 💯 same thing at Sunderland, same thing at Villa we are on the front foot, have them on the ropes, equalise and after that we can barely string 2 passes together. I still can’t get my head around how this manager earns so much money he’s done nothing to earn it! Put Arteta in charge of Bournemouth or Sunderland they are getting relegated. He’s an average manager and has made the majority of Arsenal fans think we’re Brentford level punching above our weight. Keeping this manager another season is gonna do more harm than good, our best players are already ran into the ground and we all know how much he loves these players so wouldn’t surprise me if Havertz, Jesus, Trossard, Martinelli and odegaard are all still here next season.
No matter how we put it. This loss was down to MA. The worrying thing about him is, he tends to overthink and panic at the most crucial times.
One thing I will never forgive is: losing the Carabao Cup the way we did. Even if people say it’s a small cup or prize money is little. A trophy is a trophy. We had a real chance to win it by going for the kill against a poor city side and Arteta blew it big time. The mental effects of that loss is starting to show now and will definitely benefit City more in this remaining 9 games. I just hope we hold our nerves.
This players and manager will now need to show whether they are worth the hype or just go ahead and prove all the critics right.
From here onwards I cannot defend or excuse this team whatever happens if we don’t win a trophy.
Mate, Arteta is allergic to trophies!
Kev
You are so negative about Arteta man. I won’t be surprised that you wanted Wenger or Emery to continue. This hatred is too much
The reason why Arsenal are here is because of Arteta. Otherwise, we would be celebrating finishing top 4 like we did between 2004-2019. We are pretending as we were world beaters before he came. We were shambolic and Jokers
Support the manager or you shift to the Spuds
😂
Adiva
Wait!!! Did you say that Arteta should leave even if he wins the League and the Champions League? So, why then did you guys want Wenger gone? Wasn’t he playing the beautiful football and not winning the league for 14 good years? Lol 😆😆😆😆😆
Freddy,
You make me laugh. You come at Wenger and criticize his record between 2004-2019, but conveniently forget that he was hamstrung in the transfer market because of the debt from moving to a new stadium. But still kept Arsenal in the top four most seasons by the way.
And yes Arteta has done a good job in getting Arsenal to compete again. But with a shed load more money than was afforded to Wenger.
And until Arteta produces consistent trophy winning sides, he shouldn’t be in the same conversation as the legend that is Arsene Wenger.
Who by the way, produced trophy winning teams that also managed to produce scintillating football while achieving their goals.
So please in making points about Arteta, don’t use it as an excuse to belittle a manger that actually won things with Arsenal.
DEREK
No. You are the ones who make me laugh. Yes, Wenger did great especially in his first 9 seasons . I don’t take that away from him
As for Wenger not being backed up. Come on, cut us some slack. In 2013, we signed Ozil for a whole £42M. In 2014, we signed Sanchez for around £35M. We also signed Xhaka for almost the same. In 2018, we signed Aubameyang for more than £50M. Now, if you convert all these figures in today’s market, then you will realise Wenger was also backed financially
As for Wenger being our best manager in our history? Yes he is. But winning 3 league trophies in 22 years? Lol. That is average. That is one league trophy in 7 years
Mourinho won 3 league trophies in less than 8 years at Chelsea. Pep has won 6 league titles In 10 years
Yes. Arteta has not won the league. But who has he been fighting against? Pepe and Klopp. These are guys who achieved 99 and 100 points. Even Klopp could get 94+ points and not win the league. That’s how great these two coaches are. Remember the highest points tally that Wenger achieved was 90 points, and Artetas is 89 points. These points would have given Arteta a trophy in those Wenger days against Ferguson. Those times, the challenge was soo poor that someone could have won the league with less than 80 points
Respect what Arteta has done so far. As for spending, Slot spent almost £500M (Like half of what Arteta jas spent in 6 years) in one window, yet Liverpool have become worse. In the last 3 or so seasons, Chelsea, Man United and even Aston Villa have spent a lot, but have they won the league? No. Sometimes is not about spending
Freddy,
Don’t talk about the Chelsea’s or City’s of this world. It appears they’ve cheated their ways to recent titles. So that’s no guide.
And yes you’re correct, Wenger did receive good backing. But that doesn’t change the fact that he was more hamstrung than Arteta has been. There is no doubt the move to a new stadium restricted him.
And as for you’re 3 League titles in 22 years, again you’re right. But the reasons previously mentioned has a bearing on that.
DEREK
At least you are agreeing with some things I have talked about. So that means am not allowed wrong. As for your other arguments:
1. You said that I should not talk about Chelsea and Man City who have cheated to win trophies. So, why are you not giving Arteta the credit he deserves for fighting against these cheats? If Man City have won the league by cheating, can we then say that Arteta actually won the two titles that he lost against the cheating Man City? If that is so, then why do you mock Arteta?
2. Why do you want me to avoid mentioning Chelsea and Man City, yet you are calling Ferguson the best Coach ever. Yes, he won the titles, but wasn’t he the one who was favoured by the referees during Wenger’s time? Man United also cheated to win 13 league trophies under Ferguson
3. Ok. You have a point that moving to a new stadium affected our signings and performances. But, Can you give me the reason why Wenger never won the league between 2013-2018 when He was well backed
Sadly Freddy,
City and Chelsea won the Leagues on the field regardless of how they did it. And although it sticks in my throat, I wouldn’t want Arsenal to be given those League titles by default.
As for you’re comment regarding United’s favorable decisions by the officials, well if you look back in history I think it fare to say that teams that had successful spells were to favored by some officials, including Arsenal.
In fact if you asked the clubs outside the top 6 if the top 6 get treated differently to them, I think a lot of them would say yes they do. And I wouldn’t actually disagree with that.
How many times do you see the so called big side get penalty’s at home that the away side wouldn’t get. There’s endless examples of it if we cared to look.
Freddy,
Just to mention, Wenger was up against probably the best manager of all time a certain Alex Ferguson.
Although a totally unlikeable character, never the less his record deserves respect. And Wenger can manage in the Era he managed in.
Conveniently left out the bit where Wenger balanced the books with profit from player sales ,as Arteta managed to that yet 🤔
Nothing more than mini Pep.,for goodness sake he even copies his Cashmere jumpers .
Dan Kit,
These poster’s can big up Arteta all they like, until he produces the trophy’s he’s not in the same conversation as the legend that is Arsene Wenger.
And I make you right on you’re post by the way. 👍
Mikel doesn’t wear the the same jumpers as Pep wears the CP Company jumpers and jackets, Mikel doesn’t.
If Wenger balanced the books with players sales, we wouldn’t have had any debts.
You know what I mean
As for the jumpers 😂
He even rolls up the sleeves the same as pep does .
Dan Kit
The last time I checked, we are the most profitable team in England. And Arteta is very much part of that. Lol 😆😆😆
Yes. People want to run to the argument of him overspending, yet they forget to credit him with what he has helped Arsenal achieve financially in the last 4 seasons
And by the way, before we signed Rice, Eze, Gyokeres, Zubi and Havertz recently, Ben White was Arteta’s most expensive signing at £50M
Now, can you please tell us how much we have gained financially in the last 4 seasons
My point flew over your head
Now go back reread digest then come back with a comment I can answer regarding my first post (LOL)
you can’t say respect what Arteta has done but then mock the most successful manager in our history
10 trophies in 22 years isn’t that bad to be fair and most are aware he was restricted by paying off the stadium debt
you say he’s made a profit …..the Koronke Family will appreciate that but I fear that won’t be enough to please fans ?
imagine the scenes if Pep is lifting the tile and Arteta walks around applauding the fans . Do you really want all of us to start celebrating because of the profit margains ? Should we have fireworks and music
I am one who would have kept Wenger as I believe with the same resources he wouldn’t have done worse .
You say we wouldn’t be here without Arteta but where are we in your mind because we seriously regressed under him just to come back to being a team who finishes in the top 4 who don’t worry about trophies ….isn’t that going full circle ?
I seen fans call 5th progress , say 2nd deserves a round of applause and another runners up spot would be sensational
say it’s okay to lose a final because we don’t make money out of it and you yourself is talking about profits. It’s sad that the Koronke Family have done this to you..
If he left tomorrow he’s done a good job but not a great one
And no mocking Mr Wenger helps your argument
Arsenal were getting progressively worse in the PL and CL during Wenger’s later years. Granted, Arsenal won FA cups but there was little evidence of improvement in the PL during those years.
Many of us were there when Arsenal last came second. Arsenal came second for the first time in years to Leicester and mainly because Spurs faltered at the end of the season. It is dishonest to suggest that Arsenal have come “full circle” as for most of the last few years of Wenger’s years at Arsenal, Arsenal were well out of contention for the PL as each season progressed. By the time Wenger left, Arsenal were barely challenging for 4th and didn’t make it for two consecutive years. Also, during Arsenal’s last few years in the CL, there were almost annual humiliations either at the hands of a CL team or Arsenal’s supposed peers in the PL.
Wenger also told everyone that there was money but he couldn’t find players to improve his team so this thing about resources is another dishonest narrative. Wenger left a squad that was not good enough to challenge for major titles. It had to be overhauled. People should stop pretending that it was all rosy under Wenger
David
Nice one. This financial thing is an excuse. I actually listed for him some of the top players we have signed in Wenger’s second phase
Actually, now am more confident facing the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barca etc than I did under Wenger (Except in 2005/6)
Dan
1. I appreciated what Wenger did. And I acknowledged that he is our most successful coach.
– But I stated the obvious truth which Wenger fans hate to hear. That 3 league trophies in 22 years is average. But you want to bash Arteta for not winning a league trophy against the best competitive managers the EPL has ever seen. Pep and Klopp are not your ordinary coaches. These are guys who get 100 and 99 points to win the league, and have been in the game for many years. Even Klopp failed to win the league after getting 94+ points. Wenger would never survive with this competition. He was competing with a certain Ferguson who could even win the league with less than 80 points
– Remember Arteta is only in his first managerial job
2. You said Wenger was restricted when it came to spending. But is that totally true? Maybe a little
– Don’t you know since we last won the league, Wenger was able to sign these top players: Roscicky, Nasri, Carzola, Giroud, Podolski, Aubameyang, Ozil, Sanchez, Xhaka, Koscielny, Vermaelin, Cech, Lacazette etc. So, how exactly was Wenger restricted and at the same time afford these players?
– You said if Wenger had been backed up, he would not have done worse. But the list I have given you proves that he was backed up, yet didn’t win the league or the Champions League
3. As for Kroenkes making profits? I was responding to a statement above that I forgot to say that Wenger balanced the books, and the question was: Has Arteta done the same. So concentrate 😆😆😆. Yes, Arteta has done that already. Look at the last 4 seasons
4. You say that we have regressed under Arteta. Are you for real? Or are you just following what the media are saying without facts?
– Let’s see. Before Arteta came, we were struggling to make it to top 4, let alone top 2
– In 2019/20 (His first half season), we finished 8th. In 2020/21, we finished 8th. In 21/22, we finished 5th. In 22/23, we finished 2nd. In 23/24, we finished 2nd. In 24/25, we finished 2nd. Is that being regressive?
Lets look at the 3 seasons that we have finished 2nd
(A) 2022/23 (Arsenal fans always refer this season as a season we played beautiful football)
– In Matchweek 31, we topped with 74 points, with City second with 73 points. (Difference of 1 point)
– Man City won the league with 89 points, and we came second with 84 points Difference of 5 points)
(B) 2023/24 (Another favourite season of Arsenal fans)
– In Matchweek 31, we topped the league with 71 points, City were second with 70 points (Again, difference of 1 point)
– Man City won the league with 91 points, and we came second with 89 points (Difference of 2 points)
(C) 2024/25 season
– In Matchweek 31, Liverpool led with 73 points, and we were second with 62 points (Gap of 11 points)
– Liverpool won the league with 84 points, while we came second with 74 points (10 point Gap)
What about this season?
– Matchweek 31. We have 70 points, City are second with 61 points ( A gap of 9 points)
– If you look at these last seasons, we are actually better in terms of the gap, yet Arsenal fans are complaining simply because they are listening to the media and Anti Arteta fans
– Question: How do you say we are regressive? Remember even in the Champions League, we started with a Quarter final, then Semis, and now we could reach another semis?
Cech? A top player???
I think you’re flogging a dead horse Freddy. Best to not do the Arteta v Wenger comparisons as it only stokes up a storm.
What I will add is (and I’m a top4 is a trophy Wengerite) that I do buy into that concept when faced with the competition coming from Chelsea and City who had no financial boundaries during Wenger’s tenure. I accept the different circumstances that Arsenal faced financially and with building the Emirates. I believe the club could have been revived had there been a more level playing field
When Pep went to City, he was the ideal Wenger replacement imo. I thought a change needed to be made to freshen things up. That didn’t happen and it was only when top4 was missed that I believed AW should have retired. Not because he was a bad manager but because the football landscape was changing with a new generation of coaches. I think successful longevity in football is sapping and young managers have more vim and with advancing years Wenger would have found it more difficult. Just my view. But comparing both men is a pointless exercise as one already has success in the bank.
No-one is denying that Wenger is a greater manager as thing stand. However, some of these debates are necessary because people are repeating things that are untrue or out of context in order to undermine the current manager. Some of the talking points are intellectually dishonest and this isn’t right.
SueP
1. You asked: Was Cech a top player?
– Am sorry. Let me clarify that. Cech is the best ever EPL Goalkeeper
2. Am not creating a Wenger-Arteta debate. Actually, I appreciate what Wenger did. He is our most successful coach. But am saying that we should also appreciate what Arteta has done. We were useless and shambolic before he came, now he has taken us to a level where coming second is termed as failure.
3. You said Arsenal were financially restricted. You have a point. But that does not mean we did not spend between 2004-2018. We spent big. Many people think that we didn’t spend because the market prices were different back to them
– Can you please go back and check how much Chelsea spent on Eden
Hazard in 2012, and how much we spent in 2013 for Ozil and 2014 for Sanchez
– Do you know something? Do you know that, if we were buying these guys in today’s market, they would have cost us more than a combined £200M considering what the likes of Wirtz, Caicedo, Rice are being sold for? I don’t even want to compare Isak price and what Aubameyang would have costed us today
Finally, you have said some very important things
1. Wenger should have left earlier
2. Pep would have succeeded him after leaving Barcelona. The transition would have been swift
– Do you think Pep would not have won the league with the players Wenger had? I even dare to say that Pep would have won the league with the 2008-12 squad (I know he was starting at Barca). But imagine him having Song, Fabregas, Rvp, Nasri Theo, and then add Carzola, Podolski, Giroud etc Who came later
Freddy
I’m SueP.
Sue is another contributor
can I ask though why the need every time Arteta fails to bring up Mr Wenger
Even if you don’t rate his work ( and I disagree with allot of your points ) what’s that got to do with Arteta ?
that’s like having a gf who hits you but when you say you should end that relationship someone saying it’s okay she hits you because your ex girl friend used to spit at you
separate the two
your either happy with Arteta or not but you can’t say it’s okay to win 1 FA Cup in 7 years because Mr Wenger did ……
Dan
1. First of all, you are wrong about me not rating Wenger. I have kept on saying he is our most successful coach in our history. So I acknowledge his work
2. I don’t always bring Wenger into the picture every time Arteta fails. I always bring him up when people don’t want to give credit to Arteta by comparing what he is doing and what Wenger did.
3. You said you disagree with a lot of my previous reply to you. But do you have facts to back you especially the stats I gave you about the last 4 seasons. Remember, you had said we have regressed under Arteta. But can you object with facts those stats that I presented to you?
I appreciate what Arteta has done, but I also acknowledge that he has failed in many ways such as the 2023/24 season as well as the Europa League defeats to Villarreal and Sporting Lisbon etc
yeah go listen to an interview with David Dein
he essentially clarifies that paying off the stadium debt restricted Mr Wenger at a time when Chelsea and Man City were being taken over .
From that moment for many years Arsenal priority was to get Max CL revenue while working under a tight budget
I spoke to Mr Wenger and he maintains his greatest work was selling his best players , getting a fraction of money to spend and still keeping us in the top 4 for years . I agree with that .
So yeah go look at his net spend compared to Artetas
one summer for example we sold Fabregas and Nasri and replaced them with Arteta and Benyaoun on loan , the rest of that money going in the bank
so yes I would say he was restricted
I don’t see how Mr Wenger lifting 10 trophies in 22 years is an argument that Gooners can’t question if Arteta goes 7 with one cup.?
go compare their first 7 years
Mr Wenger was fantastic for Arsenal football club , we have regressed since
and also mate I read Arteta get lots of credit
👆👆😂😂
Cringe
Dan, you need to choose your girl friends more carefully
Jax – let’s not open that door lol.
Freddy, not when we had him (Cech) he wasn’t, which is why the Chavs sold him to us he was past it!
Sue
I don’t know what you meant by Cech was past it. When he joined us, he had just helped Chelsea win the league with Courtois
If it’s about age, then it’s inaccurate because Lehman and Van Der Sar were a bit older than him when they joined Arsenal and Man United respectively
And I remember John Terry saying he’d win us 12-15 points a season! Yeah right. If he was that good they’d have kept him.
Sue is correct
he had been dropped by Chelsea who must have seen age catching up with him.
he was okay at Arsenal but not at that level anymore
Freddy
In response to your other points, I don’t think it’s so straightforward to say that Pep would have been an instant success at Arsenal with those players. The one thing that sticks out with him has been – not only his ability, but also the level that each of his clubs were at. To my knowledge, Guardiola didn’t have to rebuild from a low point. Of course, he may well have breathed new life into the club then, and with those players.
I do agree with you that not enough goodwill has been shown to Arteta. It was a shambles and because there has been considerable anti Arteta sentiment expressed- particularly in the early years when there was reduced income from the lack of CL, there is very little grace given to the improvements that have taken place since. He hadn’t come through the lower leagues first as a manager either. I’m considered one of the archetypal Arteta apologists and yet the same posters have made excuses for Emery right, left and centre. He had the European titles and managed PSG and yet was found wanting when it came to the crunch. He was also backed financially in his short time at Arsenal and certainly should have clinched a CL place
That said, Arteta now really does have to prove that he can catapult the club to being a winning one. Top4 brings in the money but a trophy builds confidence for the future. He has done remarkably well so far but I cannot use what was his lack of experience as an excuse for what happens if the drought is not overcome
SueP
I agree with you
And am sorry for confusing you with someone else
I watched all season Arsenal play and we looked good a times but it was never settling right with me that we could not have beaten this Pool team at least once and City beat them all 3 times handily. We struggled in many games with our approach and careful possession
football and the only game I though we looked like a team that could win the league was against Villa home.
it was one of the few times we were on the front foot and games like Wolves twice sitting deep after one goal lead was an indication of how bad this can go. If we won 2 more games instead of ties we would be already done with the league and City faltered many times for us to take our opportunity to open a gap that would suffice even if we faltered a bit down the finishing stretch.
That did not happen and we can analyze all day why and how but for me it comes to 1 thing only :
the squad we have and bought is not difference makers
We just plugged in holes but no world class quality that can turn matches when we need to.
And maybe this is because Arteta has no idea what he needs unlike Pep who bought Semenyo Guehi and Cherki and those 3 additions may win him Carabao FA Cup and possible the league. Not bad from where they were a few months ago. This is real know how to buy and build a team to win. Arteta has build a team to compete. Gratefully we are in a better place now but without winning this is all is for nothing basically.
Not really a fair take.
$h*Ty has unlimited $ and has built the juggernaut illegally the past 10+ years.
It will take a lot, but if AFC can get through 7 League games with wins, $h*Ty can eat their point deduction, demotion to the championship, stripping of their titles, block and transfers and go drown in a well.
The game was there to be won, nonplussed about going out this year.
Said Gabriel was a risk, and the General played him anyway in a nothing burger game.
Max looked like peak Saka, taking on everyone and everything.
Jesus does not deserve another minute on the field.
Gyoal just keeps scoring.
Ode looked in control and made some nice passes and errors due to being out so long.
The midfield was one paced as no one has played together that much and it looked like it.
The General still brought on Gyoal, Saliba, Madueke and Zubi even though they have been overplayed, injured and in intense games.
The Double is still on. gtfo
May the guys get some rest the next few days and just relax, a little film, walk throughs and some team building humorous activities.
7 games no matter how one slices it.
Luckily, I didn’t watch the game. But, I would say that cautious approach adopted by Arteta will kill the confidence of our players as well as the passion of fans. Once we were known for attacking game even with out great defence structure. Now we have a world class players in defence line and team should be set up to attack more in coming games.
Aaron, there’s a minimum of nine games left, not seven, and just two days off, one of which will include the travel to Lisbon. Fortunately, some key players will return well rested.
Not if you play the second 11 in two of those:-)
Just kidding.
We need to ask ourselves what could have caused this defeat. We know that Southampton at their home are a difficult team to beat. This, coupled with the fact that we were missing Timber, Rice, Saka, Trossard and Eze, made the situation tricky. The midfield was very porous without Rice and zubimendi. The situation was aggravated by Jesus’ comical antics as a striker. He didn’t attempt a single shot on goal! Martinelli made some few unproductive runs. We should remember Martinelli was involved in international games. Havertz tried to put a few through balls but he always found no-one to make use of the ball. Dowman was outstanding but the team lacked a coordinated approach.
The mistake seems to have indeed stemmed from Arsenal’s complacency. The manager does not seem to have appreciated the fact that Southampton at their home is a difficult team to beat. After scoring the equaliser we should have tightened our grip on the game which we didn’t do. Does this mean change of the manager? In my opinion, we haven’t yet got to that stage and maybe never will this season. I still believe we shall put together a winning streak which should see us win the EPL. Similarly, we are not yet ruled out of the Champions league despite what some of sceptics might think. We now need to get behind our team as we go for the final hurdle. There is no need for despondency because there is all to play for.
Arsenal lacked quality in key areas. Defensive lapses and lack of efficiency in attack.
Arsenal weren’t complacent or uncoordinated. The chances created by Southampton came from poor defensive errors not a lack of defensive structure. Arsenal created enough chances and opportunities to win the game.
David,
Reading you’re post, it seems to me that you first listen to what Arteta has to say. And then you write you’re post in line with his thought’s and not you’re own.
I watched the game and did my own analysis as I always do. I don’t join a bandwagon of idiocy.
Why don’t you actually challenge the points I have made?
😂😂
Definitely ask chatGPT what to write for you .
David,
I still say you sound like Arteta’s mouth piece.
Arsenal created enough chances to win the game you say.
Lets see, from memory. Odegaard’s first half shot, and Dowman’s shot were both saved by the keeper. And were self created.
Odegaard’s embarrassing scuff shot was a creation, I’ll give you that. The Gyokeres goal was a creation, I’ll give you that.
There were some shots blocked, but I wouldn’t call them creations. And now I’m struggling.
Enlighten me.
David, can you please explain to me how Odegaard’s ill judged back heel was a “poor defensive error” as that. Mistake led to Southampton’s first goal.
I’m challenging one of the points you made!!
That was a mistake no doubt. However, those kinds of mistakes will happen from time to time when a team attacks.
That’s the reason you have a an effective rest defence setup in case of mistakes and counters.
There was plenty of time for the team to recover and prevent the goal. The critical error was BW’s for completely misjudging his header.
The critical error was Odegaard trying to back heel, followed by another critical error when Southampton were allowed to cross the ball, BW committed the next critical error and, finally, it seems MA committed the cardinal sin of not playing Raya…. who would have undoubtedly stopped every crucial error in the game!!
Lol do people really believe their BS about previous loss being fuel for this game 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
PJ-SA,
going by that logic, this defeat must mean that they’ll use this defeat with rocket fuel.😂
has anyone taken a look to see that Ben White brings bad luck to Arsenal, we go on a winning streak once he is injured
The absence of Rice was a major factor in the defeat but should we be that dependent on one player?I suppose the same could be said about Rodri who,s return to full fitness has reenergised Man City for whom Semenyo has proved to be a great buy.
Even the set-pieces are not working again !
First of all, congratulations to Southampton on getting to the Semi-finals. You certainly deserved you’re victory. You’re game plan worked perfectly.
Now to Arsenal:
First there was the quadruple 😂 then there was the treble 😂 and now we’re down to the double 😂.
What a spineless performance overall that was. Again to slow in the build up, not enough movement in the forward areas, and not enough quick one and two touch football to create more problems for the Southampton defense.
Now while all but one of the players didn’t cover themselves in glory I am going to out the five that really stood out to me for the wrong reasons.
Firstly, Jesus. An absolute shocker of a performance, or should I say non-performance. What the hell did he offer.
Secondly, Havertz. Unless he plays the false nine he shouldn’t be in the side. No way should he be in midfield, just coming back from injury or not, he was far to slow to react, and the only thing he contributed was the assist for the goal.
Thirdly, Lewis Skelly. Now before the game I had posted on here that I would like to see him in his preferred midfield position. Now I know he started at left back, but he did find himself in midfield positions on quite a few occasions. But the amount of times he miss controlled the ball, and was also just brushed off the ball with ease was a concern for me.
Fourthly, White. I hope I don’t upset SueP here,😂, but I think he had a stinker to be fare. Not that the defense in general can be praised, I thought he was way off it in this game.
fifthly, Odegaard. Captain fantastic, apart from one good ball over the top for Martinelli in the first half, a shot that the keeper had to save, and an embarrassing scuff shot wide when in a good position was as good as it got for our most creative player, (or so I’m told). All he does is slow the play down, and to top it off his back heel to Dowman summed him up perfectly for me.
Now don’t get me wrong the team has to be accountable for that performance as a whole. But these five in particular caught my eye for their less than impressive performance.
The one positive for me was a sixteen year old named Max Dowman. Now while he showed his naivety at times with not passing at the right time, (an early ball to Gyokeres springs to mind), he was the one player that more often than not looked intent on creating something and was positive.
It says something when you’re best player amongst seasoned professionals is a sixteen year old kid. But well done to the boy.
And just a thought as to the rest of the season, it would seem that Southampton have given an idea to any of our up coming opponents, bypass the midfield and Arsenal are in trouble. Just shows you how important Rice is to us.
If Arsenal don’t shake themselves out of their current slumber, all the talk of the Quadruple 😂 treble 😂 double 😂 or even single 😂 talk will all have evaporated with in three months. What a sobering thought. 🤦♂️
Long way to say we were shite Derek 😄
Sensible Gooner,
Was I really giving that impression. 😂
Sensible Gooner,
Did I really give that impression. 🤣👍
Derek, you omitted to mention our centre backs who were both poor on the day. The fact that neither could deal with straight long balls is a concern as other sides are likely to test them with this simple tactic.
Derek you omitted to mention our centre backs who were both poor on the day .Neither could deal with long straight balls which is a concern as other sides are now likely to use this simple tactic when they meet us.
Grandad,
I make you right on all you’re thoughts. 👍
Good morning to you too, Derek
Well said, I agree with everything you’ve written. Southampton were brilliant, fair play to them.
Jesus was awful, I’d forgotten he was even playing! Havertz has never worked in midfield, so to keep persisting with it expecting something different is ridiculous. He was so slow and that can’t be arsed expression on his face wound me up so much!
What on earth has happened to MLS? Yes, I know he’s a walking card (red or yellow, take your pick), but he really has fallen off a cliff.
White had a horrible night. Enough said 😄
Martinelli was poor.. Madueke back to his normal self, trying to do too much – just pass the bloody ball!!!!
The only positive was Dowman. What a player we have on our hands. If you’re good enough, you’re old enough. I hope to see more of him in the remaining games. He looked like Saka of old 👍
We could’ve proved the doubters wrong over the last couple of weeks. But no, we did exactly what they said we’d do.
2 cups gone just like that and people think we’re still going to do the double! Wow… I wish I had their confidence. We’ve been here many times before…
I’m extremely nervous now, Derek and to think I’ve already booked time off work to head to the parade (too hasty? 🤣)
Sue,
I think you’d be better off booking yourself into a rehabilitation clinic for the depressed Arsenal fans. I’ll see you there. 😂🤣👍😉
🤣🤣🤣👍 I’m surprised Arsenal aren’t sponsored by The Priory
Sue,
Very good. 😂🤣👍
We better stop, we could keep this up all day. 😉
🤣😂
Sue, at least we saw Liverpool humiliated 4-0…. made going into work a little easier for you!!
Very true, Ken 👍 Not a great deal they could say 😄
no mate
first there was all 4
then …. well who cares about the league
then the treble
now it’s ……just in case , second is not bad lol
Fun fact
2 of our highest earners earn the same weekly wage as the entire Southampton squad ….
Yet the excuses are coming in thick and fast for that performance .
Fun fact
2 of our highest earners earn the same weekly wage as the entire Southampton squad squad ..
Yet the excuses are coming in thick and fast for that performance.
Haven’t read “but is was so windy “yet
it was the balloons. We are kind of like those highly trained dogs that need certain conditions but once you throw a squirrel into their midst chaos breaks out.
Am expecting tons of white and green balloons on Tuesday.
It seems to me that MA is more concerned with the defensive side than than attacking with flair and speed. There are a few players who once could be relied upon to create chances but are no longer doing this. Too many injuries may have something to do with that.
Arsenal need to buy creative players without the manager putting shackles on them. Allow them to play with the same Freedom that Max Dowman shows.
Is anyone else having intermittent trouble sending posts or is it just me. Hence some repeat posts coming through. 🤷♂️
Yep
As my fun fact was so good it posted twice
Thank you Dan Kit, so I’m not going mad. Well no more than usual anyway. 😂👍
Arteta got his team selection wrong and paid the price, should have gone full strength and got the game won by half-time then make changes, he did it the wrong way around and underestimated the saints, fair play to them, they wanted it more and deserve a day out at Wembley, knowing Arteta’s Arsenal they would have bottled it against City again anyway, mugs 🙄
Lets hope he gets his “team” selection right for all the league games. And the CL games? Personally I think it is a little more than that but 🤞Arteta knows what he is doing🫣
Since Mikel Arteta became manager he only has 1 trophy look at other teams Man City have at least 7, Man United 2, Liverpool maybe 8 Chelsea at least 2, Newcastle 1, Crystal Palace 1, Tottenham 1 and West Ham 1,. Declan Rice lifted Conference league winning trophy and moved to us to win trophies 🏆 where are these trophies? Declan said before final of Caraboa cup whoever wanted it more would win so obviously we didn’t. While we continue to play slow laboured football we don’t have a chance in hell. Where is one touch football gone? It’s time the management and players earn the very lucrative salaries there being paid. Man up lads and stop letting the club and the fans down. We are a laughing stock change that trust in your ability.
Sinead
I think you are going overboard with that comparison. You can’t be comparing us with:
1. Man United who have won Fa cup and Carling Cup, yet have been struggling to make it to top four. They even finished 15th or so last season. Do you want us to go there?
2. Newcastle United who have only won a Carling cup, but aren’t qualifying for the Champions League. They were embarrassed by a Barcelona side that is not that great
3. Spurs who won the Europa League which for me is just an international FA cup. The fact that Uefa bosses had to entice teams with a Champions League qualification if you win the Europa League says alot about it. Spurs are now fighting against relegation.
As for Chelsea, Man City and Liverpool. At least you have a point. But those 3 still had a moment of struggle like we had in Arteta’s first season. We are on the right track. We are not a laughing stock. It’s only the media and the rival fans who would want you to think so
If Chelsea and Man United were Leading the table and in the UCL quarters, everybody would be praising them
Lastly, you are complaining about our style of play. I want to give you an assignment. Just do research on our points tally this season, compared to what we had after 31 matches in the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons where we played beautiful football. You will be surprised to know that we are better
we didn’t lose because of Kepa yesterday but can’t argue about who should have been in goal. Injuries were a factor but Jesus cannot possibly see the field again – he offers nothing. Why MLS was the fullback to come off instead of White was beyond me (giving huge benefit of doubt will say injuries) as White was awful. Havertz and Martinelli were not good.
I am so disappointed and I really doubt that we get anything. I really dislike City and it makes things even worse that they are the ones who will benefit from our likely collapse with the league.
I am just a bitter, bitter man…easter chocolate isn’t going to help.
To close, I am really hoping for a great response in Lisbon but you can probably tell that I am not expecting it…
I am almost sure we more likely will not got by Sporting if they play below their absolute best.
Sporting crushed Bodo 5-0 and Bodo beat City don’t forget.
With games every 4 days it will be very difficult to
not drop p[oints in the league and playing Bournemouth City and Newcastle all good teams will prove immense task to stay ahead on points.
A tie and a loss brings us into this title been up for grabs and if we can’t beat Southampton where does that leaves us?
besides the Rice acquisition I don’t think we have bought a single player that can make the difference in games . the front line is useless and Odegaard is tough to watch. So much work and running for very little result. Same with Madueke Marinelli Saka (this year) etc. Need to clean house hire a manager that can create an offensive powerhouse and go again.
CFArsenal#7
1. You are wrong about Rice being the only game changer we have signed. Raya, Gabriel, Eze, Merino, Havertz etc have all been game changers
2. Odegaard is just coming from injury. He is rusty which is understandable
3. It’s inaccurate to say that Sporting can beat us simply because they beat Bodo who beat City. Football does not work like that. What if I say we will beat Sporting because we thrashed them last season without Gyokeres who is now with us?
– Southampton match has nothing to do with the Champions League and the League. In fact, the selection says it all. We are not doing that in the two competitions
4. You said we will face difficult matches against Bournemouth, City and Newcastle
– You forgot that City will face the same Bournemouth away, us at the Etihad, Everton and Chelsea away as well as Villa and Palace at home
Now, if we beat Bournemouth on Saturday, we will go 12 points ahead with City having two matches in hand. That will mean City will have to beat Chelsea at all costs, which is great pressure. Why? Because if they don’t get the 3 points, then they will face us being 12/11 points below us. Then, that will be another pressure because, if they fail to beat us, then Arsenal will win the league
As for Sporting. If we beat them at their home, then we will have a chance to qualify for the semis
Freddy,
This Odegaard is rusty and coming back from injury rubbish. He hasn’t done a thing since the 2022-2023 season.
Get real man.
DEREK
He has not done a thing since 2022/23 season? Get real and stop being a hater
And how did we perform in the 2023/24 season when he was playing regularly?
Freddy,
I have no hate in me, a very strong word to use in my opinion.
But I just get tired of all this importance that people put on Odegaard. He’s so overhyped its not funny.
I don’t care what anyone says, he’s not reached the levels he reached in that 2022-2023 season.
I believe I’m right in saying the he scored 15 goals in that season. Well in the last three seasons, he not scored that amount combined. Anyone care to correct me.
As I’ve always said, he’s a good player, but nothing more. And he’s called our most creative player, another myth. I must have missed that game.
DEREK
So, you don’t want to tell me how he did in the 2023/24 season (The best season ever under Arteta and the best since 2004) where we got 89 points (The second in our history and the highest since 2004) and 91 league goals ( The best in history) without a striker?
Freddy,
All these stats you’re coming out with, very impressive as they may be. Remind me, how many trophy’s came with those stats.
You will find it really fruitless trying to discuss sensibly with any of the “haters”. Any reasonable points you make will be considered “laughable”. What you will also find is that they will cherrypick some point to debate out of context until you get tired of the whole thread.
You have made some good points regarding Arsenal’s chances for getting past Porto. Also, your rationale for our chances in the PL is reasonable.
The unnecessary debate about Odegaard has just been thrown in to derail the discussion. It’s a simple fact that he’s been injured and it is reasonable to expect him to be rusty. Any sensible person would understand this.
😂
David,
Now who’s making things up. If you read my post’s regards Captain fantastic, I always ask the question what’s he done since the 2022-2023 season.
He hasn’t been injured for as far back as that, yet here you are using his recent injury’s as an excuse.
I’ve said it many times, Odegaard is a good player and nothing more. The way he gets hyped up as our most creative player is simply not true.
Where is his creation, non-existent in the most part. But here’s a prediction for you, if and when Odegaard finally has a real good game for us. Out you will come and say, see he is the real deal.
As I say good player but nothing more.
Just my opinion, but we kept pushing a defender into midfield although we were repeatedly caught short at the back when they went long.
We were poor in defence, we had 1 in 4 of our best defenders all game, we were poor in midfield, just let them run straight through, and we couldn’t shoot on target 1 goal out of 23 attempted shots. That is the story of the game.
Perhaps what many people lack on this platform and many others is critical thinking. Can a good player all of a sudden turn into a bad one without reasonable cause? Why did the manager bench so many players for yesterday’s game including first choice GK? It is a well known fact that Arsenal is the most successful team in FA trophy. Even Arteta’s only trophy was FA. So, could it be that he doesn’t need to prove himself there? Can it be that as the season progresses, Arteta has realised that it is vanity to expect to win four trophies with his squad and thus has decided to rationalise his forces and means? If the latter, he might have decided to prioritise EPL and Champions league. Let us wait and see what happens on Tuesday when we meet Sporting in Lisbon.
I notice a great coincidence between what some of us write and the opinions of some pundits’ views. Is this coincidental or plagiarism? I believe we owe it to ourselves to critically examine all issues on their merit and make objective conclusions.
David Rusa,
You say Arteta may feel he doesn’t need to prove himself regards the FA Cup, it’s not about proving himself in the FA Cup. His job is providing trophy’s.
Whatever trophy that is, and as I’ve said many a time on this forum. With our recent record regarding winning trophy’s, we’re not in any position to pick and choose which trophy to prioritize.
A bad performance can occur at any time, and unless you’re psychic, you won’t know what competition it could happen in.
David Rusa
Thanks Sir. At least you can see what many can’t
Many fans here are mad at Arteta for playing the second team, saying that we should have a go at all competitions. I saw another fan here blaming Arteta for Gabriel’s injury, asking why he played in a useless competition. Now, I ask myself: What do Arsenal fans want?
What if Arteta had played the first team, and the likes of Raya, Gabriel and Saka got an injury just like West Hams forst goalkeeper (God forbid) don’t you think these same Arsenal fans would be here bashing Arteta for doing that? Asking why he did that instead of resting them for the UCL and EPL? I call them hypocrites who want Arteta gone no matter what. Someone here even said that Arteta should leave even if he wins the UCL and EPL. Reason? We are not playing beautiful football. Like you said, this is exactly the same media narrative that is being used even by our rivals
When Arsenal fans are talking about beautiful football, they are actually referring to the 2022/23 and 2023/24 season. But, what did we win then? Nothing. Funnily enough, if you go and check the stats of those two seasons after 31 matches, and you compare them with what we have done this season, you will find out that we are better 😆😆😆😆
😂
DEREK
Would you be happy if Arteta won the FA/Carabao and lost the League/UCL?
Freddy,
Unless anyone is psychic we don’t know what we will win if anything at the beginning of a season.
Having seen the season progress as it has so far, if we had won the League Cup and FA Cup, and failed to win the Champions League or Premier League, I’d be disappointed in the sense of not winning the big two.
But that said, I would have been more than satisfied regards Arteta and the team winning two trophy’s. No matter what trophy’s they are.
All this talk about prioritizing which trophy to go for is in my opinion stupid. Because the team can at any given time produce a bad performance that will lose them said trophy. And as I said unless we’re Psychic we don’t know when that will be.
And with our recent lack of trophy’s, we’re hardly in a position to pick and choose are we. 👍
Correction: views should be deleted.
We’ll win the league and who knows in the cl but honestly id take losing it all as deserved for many on this site. Honestly wish you all got your way, Arteta got sacked ages ago, midfield of guendouzi/willock/esr, upfront balogun. In goal ramsdale. Gabriel would have been sold. Of course the idiots that championed that midfield will pretend they didnt. Honestly you’re awful people at a fundamental level and as fans its deslicable. If we do bottle it all. Ill take confort in the fact you losers deserve it. Seriously.
Same exact idiots that were complaining about Raya being signed and then being played over Ramsdale are the exact same ones complaining about Kepa playing over Raya in the cup. Couldn’t make it up. Speak put both sides of their mouthes constantly, awful humans
so what have you read that you disagree
because me theory being a fan who can’t have anything critical pointed out about them is more toxic
Dan do not even give him the time of day. He is obviously drunk, or drugged up and speaks bile. A very disrespectful person, who needs banning. Have your opinion on Arsenal but it is a low shot to slag people off, because of their opinion. He never posts opinion posts, just cheap shots. Ignore him.
😂😂
Cheers Angus needed a laugh 👍
Just watched the West Ham / Leeds game and saw the Hammers first choice keeper being injured.. He was replaced by their second choice keeper, who hadn’t played any first team football all season.
If the Hammers keeper is out for the rest of the season, imagine the responsibility being put on his shoulders – I bet their manager wished he had given him more first team experience!!
Funny old game!!
made allot of stuff up here Ken lol
I notice that’s a thing you and your 2 friends do lol
Wow, that’s some irony coming from you 😂😂😂
What’s made up Dan?
Let’s go through my post.
I watched the game = fact
Goalkeeper injured = fact
Replaced by their reserve keeper =fact
Hadn’t played any first team football this season, according to the commentators = fact
If first choice keeper out for the season, responsibility falls on second choice keeper = fact
Manager wishing he’d given his reserve keeper more first team experience = opinion hence the words “I bet”
So where, exactly Dan, is the “made up stuff” and who are my two friends?
is this where I correct you and you bring up Liverpool?
and your sheep says but Wenger ?
or do you really want my help
because if not , I’ll leave it to others lol
is this where I correct you and bring up Liverpool?
or do you really want to know lol.
Please do, but read what I wrote first.
Still waiting Dan.
soz took me a while to correct your mistakes lol
so you wrote ……..
Just watched the West Ham / Leeds game and saw the Hammers first choice keeper being injured.. He was replaced by their second choice keeper, who hadn’t played any first team football all season.
If the Hammers keeper is out for the rest of the season, imagine the responsibility being put on his shoulders – I bet their manager wished he had given him more first team experience!!
West Ham current first choice was rested today for Friday’s game
whatever happened today he will start on Friday
So their first choice keeper didn’t get injured ….their second choice did.
Meaning it was their second choice keeper replacing him….it was not their third .
He has played first team football this season on loan
so if their second choice ( not first choice) is now injured for rest of season their third choice ( not second ) won’t start ….their first choice will lol
So
Let’s go through your post.
Goalkeeper injured = fact ( but not first choice keeper as you claimed )
Replaced by their reserve keeper =fact (but not second choice as you claimed )
Hadn’t played any first team football this season, according to the commentators = false – commentators also say this
If first choice keeper out for the season, responsibility falls on second choice keeper = fact ( kind of but 1st choice keeper is rested today )
Manager wishing he’d given his reserve keeper more first team experience = not really as he will simply play his 1st choice keeper …hence why he rested him today
Let’s go through your post Dan.
Like Arsenal , West Ham have a cup goalkeeper and it was he who played today and got injured. The reserve keeper on the bench, hadn’t played any first team football for West Ham and it was he who replaced him – fact.
If the PL first team keeper is injured between now and the end of the season, then West Ham will have to play either their first choice Cup goalkeeper (if he recovers from injury) or their reserve Cup keeper, who will not have had any PL time.
Therefore responsibility will fall on either one of their shoulders, without said experience and with a relegation battle adding to that responsibility.
Hasn’t played any first team football – I missed out PL football, but of course, WHU currently play in the PL and I would think that would be an obvious deduction.
Manager wishing he’d given his reserve team keeper more first team experience – whichever of the cup keepers are back up, they will not have been subject to the game time needed in a PL relegation battle.
Hence my view that the manager would be wishing he’d given more first team experience to his reserve(s) keepers.
It seems that not only Arteta, but Guardiola and the WHU manager (can’t remember his name at this moment in time) also take the view that a keeper who has represented their club in previous rounds, should be given the jersey in recognition of that achievement.
stopped reading at second paragraph mate as your trying to back track
I simply pointed out what you wrote isn’t true and have proved it
it’s not a court of law
you either it accept or not lol
your argument is if West Ham keeper who started Cup is injured they would now have to play young keeper who came on which simply isn’t true .
For that keeper to play on Friday two keepers would have to be ruled out
No you haven’t and I stopped reading after the first sentence.
Out of all of this, the fact is that the likes of Guardiola, Arteta and the WHU manager keep faith with those keepers who have helped and earnt the right to play in competitions that they have been successful in.
But that wasn’t your original argument mate. You were arguing oh I bet West Ham wished they gave the reserve keeper more game time because now the 1st choice has been injured so the young keeper will have to play . That’s simply not true
Here we go 👆😂
oh here he comes lol
Problem with me commenting ?
No I don’t bud 😂
You post whatever you want 👍
My post wasn’t directed at you, it was for DS
It’s the league cup and FA cup chill out people. If we win the league or CL all will be forgotten. We aren’t prime Barcelona or even close to city’s standard when they won the treble.
Leaving the cup earlier is good the primary objective is the league and players will be better rested for it.
it’s funny though how when we were in these competitions you didn’t say this when people spoke about lifting all 4 / 3
once we get knocked out …it’s ….oh we don’t care lol
It’s also funny how you can’t/won’t answer questions lol.
Hi Dan. I actually did mate. Several times about rotating players properly for league and FA cup. Don’t know how to check but they are there.
I’m merely saying, we’ve not won in 20 years and fabs should not get carried away about claiming 3/4 trophies, and I don’t think you are one of those fans either.
Hi Dan. I actually did mate. Several times about rotating players properly for league and FA cup. Don’t know how to check but they are there.
I’m merely saying, we’ve not won the league in 20 years and fans should not get carried away about claiming 3/4 trophies, and I don’t think you are one of those fans either.
Until there’s no trophies left to win then it’s we go again next season? 😂
& You think we can win all 4 or 3 ? lol.
You don’t go from coming second to dominating all England and Europe.
I’m merely stating like the majority of arsenal fans we would take the league title over all else. That’s all.
When Arsenal was not challenging for trophies, we were better off because, we were not expecting anything. It’s killing that every season our hope will be raised only to dash them due to stubbornness and silly mistakes. Right now, am beginning to doubt if we would win at least, the EPL. All through the season, some of us complained about lack of hunger and Care free attitude of most players when it matters most, the negative football tactics Arteta insisted on and wrong selection of players. But they fell on deaf ears. We were brandished Arteta hates. The painful aspect is the way we lost these matches.
Well, I for one has resorted to pleading with God to make it possible for us to win the PL for the sake of fans who have suffered untold redicules from fans of other teams, depressions and HBP. Yes, much as the players, the coach and fans would want Arsenal to win a major trophy, history actually is against that wish. Arsenal has never won a major title in a season/ year that ends with 6. I also believe that jinx can be broken. This is why we need a devine intervention. As for Arteta, he cannot learn any time soon and this means our yearly stories will continue.
Henson Gunner
You are just superstitious and I don’t think you have done any history of Arsenal
If you did, then you will realise that history favours us. Go back to 1999-2002 to understand what I mean
As for the negative football you are talking about, tell us, what did it win us in the 2022/23 and 23/24 seasons? Nothing. And yet, we are better than those two seasons after 31 matches
Freddy,
Please, tell your Super coach to be dynamic. He is too rigid and predictable. I wonder why you so busy all day defending mediocrity. You said Wenger won 3 PL titles in 21 years averaging 1 in every 7years. But, he hit the ground running shortly after he took over. I think Arteta was not just employed only to return Arsenal to top 4 finish but also to win trophies. Tell your Arsenal best Manager of all times to give us at least, PL title.
I also want to state here that those Arteta foot soldiers including you does not love the club more than the rest of us. If at the end of May and Arteta won us a major title then, the rest of us will doff our hats and acknowledge his feat. I for one will be in cloud nine when he prove us wrong with his negative type of football.