Southampton FA cup Review – Arsenal’s flops keep on flopping

Arteta sacrifices FA cup for nothing by Konstantin Mitov
Well lads and ladies, we ruined the best chance we had to win a trophy this season by being ignorant. We played a second string side that showed the old Arsenal that cannot win football games. In the first half we were particularly dreadful. Gabriel was extremely poor, not only because of his own goal, but his overall play.
We could’ve played Mari, who did excellent with Holding, but we opt to give out of form players time and it showed. Willian, Pepe and Eddie have no place in our squad. Willian created next to nothing as usual, but he is also so slow. You can clearly see why we are interested in Odegard.
There were hardly any one-twos like you see with Saka, Laca and Smith Rowe, because Eddie cannot control the ball and there aren’t runners with pace around him. I don’t think Nketiah has it in him to lead the side even in a cup game. True, Southampton put out their best side, but this line up we put out was very similar to the one that left us 7 or 8 games without a win, and we immediately were reminded why it was so.
There is just no pace in this attack. I am running out of excuses for Pepe too. His performance was epitomised by a free kick we gave him deep on, when he squandered the ball well over the bar. Put it in the box, at least try to create a chance. We should be looking to move him on in the summer and add another winger. Same goes for Willian and Eddie.
Arteta didn’t manage the game well either. We waited too long for subs, when it was evident in the first 5 minutes after the break, that with that side, we cannot score. We only had like 15 minutes of good play when Saka and Partey came on, but then when we moved Saka to left back everything died.
Some of the players he left on that pitch today, almost got him sacked. Yet he opted to move our brightest prospect to create something in Saka to the back line to keep the likes of Willian on. We should’ve subbed Willian for Laca and put him in the number 10 or replace Eddie and put Laca on top, but lessons at Arsenal are always learned the hard way.
We are 10th in the league, and we’re holders of this cup. We should’ve taken the game more seriously, but we tried to rotate and the limitations of this squad were shown. The only positive I can take from this is that hopefully, this will confirm the exclusion from the squad of some players, and their listing on the transfer market in the summer.
Konstantin
Arteta had to make sure he preserves his best players for the league game. It’s like some people have not been paying attention to the congested fixtures of late. I think it’s brilliant management he just needs the right players and depth in the squad to be successful. It will take time and patience. It was a good decision to rest some players.
Spot on. Rather not win the fa cup and not be in Europa league next season. That way we can trim more deadwood as we will have atleast 12 less fixtures.
Liam Brady and Ray Parlour suspect there are cliques at Arsenal. I believe Arteta is trying to disband those cliques by sending some influential figures away from the dressing room and by giving chances to our fringe players to make everybody more united
Arteta was fair to the squad rotation players and they would’ve likely known that they’ve blown their only chance in the cup games. Now we have the advantage over Soton because we rest our main players and Tierney/ Xhaka/ Magalhaes/ Mari must be fit for that game
We couldn’t break the opposition’s defense without a good attacking LB, because Arteta’s tactic is so focused on the left flank. This is why a good dribbler like Tierney is crucial and we really need another specialist LB to compete with him
Willian looked good with his pressing and touches in the CAM position, but his ball recovery stats are lower than Smith-Rowe. Maybe because Nketiah’s hold-up play isn’t as good as Lacazette and kept being dispossessed by the opposition’s CBs, but we also need a workhorse like Smith-Rowe who has made a total 18 ball recoveries in the last three EPL games
One of the most disappointing attackers yesterday was Pepe, who kept killing our attacks with his ridiculous ball dispossessions. Pepe had better improve his first touch and ball control skills, if he doesn’t want to lose the ball frequently
Good article. My only worry is that everything you say points to lessons aren’t learnt and so the likelihood of certain players being excluded or listed is highly unlikely. Whether it’s a contractual thing, but i imagine it won’t be long before we see Willian playing again..
Really excited for the arrival of Odegard. I would love to see him play in a midfield 3 of Partey, Odegard and ESR in home games and with Xhaka and Partey in trickier games with ESR operating in the front 3. Finally people need to stop crying about going out in the fa cup, it’s less games we have to witness Pepe and Willian together.
No no konatantin, some trolls here want us to play for the league, fa is a joke they say. Clueless…..maybe the carabao but the fa cup is a trophy and it would have extended our fa record and kept us in europe.
The current manager is clueless, his tactics and team selections are not even worthy of the championship, maybe the amateur league so get rid of him now and the new manager has half a season to work with without undue pressure.
the same clueless manager won us 14th record FA cup you so much adore and through that we got qualify for UEL.
How you guys think we would have won the game with full squad is baffling? its only an idiot that would think playing best 11 in 4th round of FA cup, at this stage of the season is reasonable, with 19 more EPL matches up for grab and UEL knock out stages starting soon
You know, I’m not THAT bothered about FA exit. We’ve won the same cup what, 4 times in the past 6 seasons? I’m more excited for Europa League and possible top 4. I think the latter one is faaaar fetched but Europa League should be the priority. I would love to win it..
Why preserve our best players for a league game when there is a piss poor chance for us to get into Europe via the league but winning OUR cup would have guaranteed qualification. Are you seriously suggesting that Partey, Saka, ESR and others can’t play on a Saturday and a Tuesday? If not they are overpaid pussies.
@Declan
They can play on a Saturday and Tuesday but not on Saturday, Tuesday and Saturday again. We were always going to lose at least 1 of the 3 games we have in 8 days. It’s sad it had to be FA but FA gets us Europa, top 4(though unlikely) gets us champions league. To hell with FA cup, I am personally tired of Europa league and I cannot bare it anymore.
I have a question for everyone blaming MA for fielding underperforming player in cup game,
If a player is out of form or underperform, how does coaches usually handle them, complete ostracize? use sparingly and in cup games?
I think Arteta had to rotate so 90% of the blame should go to the players with Pepe, Wilian and Nketiah shouldering majority of the blame.