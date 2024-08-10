Southampton manager speaks with Arsenal star to convince him to join them

Aaron Ramsdale is a transfer target for Southampton, who are currently trying to convince him to join them on loan.

The goalkeeper may need a new club if he wants to be a regular starter again, as Arsenal has made David Raya their first-choice goalkeeper.

Raya has consistently shown good form, and the Spanish keeper is not expected to lose his spot in the starting lineup anytime soon.

Ramsdale could remain at Arsenal as the second choice, filling in whenever Raya is unavailable.

However, if he wants regular playing time and to stay in contention for the England national team, he may need to leave and prove his worth elsewhere.

Several clubs are interested in signing him, and the latest to express interest is newly promoted Southampton.

According to a report from Give Me Sport, their manager, Russell Martin, has spoken to Ramsdale to persuade him to join his side.

The Saints believe Ramsdale is the key player they need to secure their place in the top flight beyond this season, and they are making every effort to get him to choose them as his next destination.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale will win some trophies as a second-choice goalkeeper if he stays with us, however, if he wants to start playing again, he will have to leave.

