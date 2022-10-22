Southampton have four players confirmed as missing against Arsenal tomorrow, while Romeo Lavia remains a doubt on Sunday.

The Gunners have been in top form so far this season, and will be keen to keep their winning run going when they head to St Mary’s tomorrow.

While we have a couple of doubts in our squad, with Bukayo Saka and Oleksandr Zinchenko both potential absentees, the home side have things much worse, with four players confirmed as missing the tie.

Kyle Walker-Peters has been amongst their best players this term, and his ties to former club Tottenham will have had him fired up to take us on, but that will no longer be possible. His natural replacement would have been Ainsley Maitland-Niles, but he will not be able to face against his parent club whilst on a season-long loan, with both Armel Bella-Kotchap and Tino Livramento also missing out.

Romeo Lavia is close to making his return to action and could well make the squad, but boss Ralph Hasenhuttl hinted that tomorrow would have come too soon for the midfielder.

It looks like Southampton may be forced into playing without a natural right-back against the relentless Gabriel Martinelli on Sunday, which could well be a disaster for them. Their woes are our positives however and we will likely look to punish our rivals down the left, although we have firepower all over the pitch at present and they will have a number of problems in dealing with our potent threat.

Patrick

