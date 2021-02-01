Southampton pull out of AMN talks – West Brom now faves for Arsenal midfielder

There has been an incredible amount of Arsenal transfer rumours regarding Ainsley Maitland-Niles this January, and he has problably been the most sought after Arteta outcast in this window.

It seems that AMN was very keen to join Southampton, who are doing very well in the League this season, but it is now being reported that the Saints have decided to end the talks because of problems with AMN’s agents demands.

The Arsenal expert Chris Wheatley has reported….

Hugely disappointing for Maitland-Niles, who was ready to join Southampton on loan today. His agent is Aidy Ward who #LFC fans will remember very well from the Raheem Sterling contract talks. https://t.co/e6m3jCN1Is — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) February 1, 2021

Leicester were also believed to be in the race, but Arteta considers the Foxes to be direct rivals and have enough midfielders anyway. Now, according to John Cross in the Mirror, West Brom are now the hot favourites to sign Maitland-Niles, and also the Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth believes this is the best option for the Englad international. He told Sky: “If Arsenal would be willing to let him go, Maitland-Niles – some might say quite surprisingly – may want to go to West Bromwich Albion, and that’s because if he goes to West Bromwich Albion, I think he may feel, ‘I’ll get more regular first-team football, but not only that, I’ll get more regular first-team football in my preferred position’ – which is central midfield.

“That’s been the issue for Maitland-Niles, he’s been seen as a real utility player for Arsenal and hasn’t been able to nail down a particular position, and he’s covering for various positions and doing well in those positions, but for his own benefit and his own career, he wants to play in midfield.”

So, if you are a betting man, it looks like West Brom are now the hot favourites…