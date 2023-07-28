Southampton reach agreement to sign Arsenal youngster

According to reports, Southampton has reached an agreement to sign Arsenal’s promising youngster, Zach Awe, as part of their rebuilding efforts in the Championship.

After experiencing relegation last season and anticipating the departure of several key players, Southampton is keen on replenishing their squad with talented young prospects. The club has a strong track record of nurturing and developing young talents, making them vigilant in seeking out promising players to groom for the future.

Awe has caught Southampton’s attention as a player with significant potential and attributes that align well with the club’s philosophy and playing style.

Hampshire Live has disclosed that Southampton has successfully secured an agreement to bring in the 19-year-old player and is now moving forward to finalise the transfer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Southampton is one of the best places for any youngster to develop his career and Awe is confident he would make progress there.

Although he has caught the eye playing for the Arsenal youth teams, his chances of getting a shot at the first team at the Emirates are slim.

This is one reason why a move to Southampton makes a lot of sense for the youngster. If he reaches his full potential with the Saints, they will sell him for big money in the future to another club.

