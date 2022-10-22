Southampton sweating over the fitness of key players ahead of Arsenal’s visit

Southampton will host Arsenal in the Premier League tomorrow and they know it is potentially their toughest test of the season.

The Gunners have won nine out of ten Premier League games and sit pretty at the top of the league table.

Mikel Arteta’s men have what it takes to win the title, but the Saints have struggled with inconsistent form this term and their manager is one of the few bosses tipped to be fired soon.

Mikel Arteta’s men will be keen to get the points and remain at the top of the league table and Soton is struggling with injuries to several key players.

Ahead of the match, Football London reveals the likes of Armel Bella-Kotchap, Kyle Walker-Peters, Tino Livramento and Romeo Lavia could all miss the game.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles cannot feature because he is on loan from Arsenal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need to beat Southampton with a fine score to avoid the nervy finish to our game like against Leeds United last time.

The Saints will want to upset the odds as they have often done in the Premier League, so we must stay humble and play against them as we would if we were facing Manchester City.