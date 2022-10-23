Arsenal are set to face Southampton at the St Mary’s Stadium today, with a near-full squad of options available.

We remain without both Mo Elneny and Emile Smith Rowe, but much of our regular starters since the new season begun are fit and ready, and we will likely name an unchanged XI from the one which defeated Leeds United last weekend.

While there is a slight worry over Bukayo Saka, who was seen to be limping late on in the game with PSV on Thursday evening, he is expected to return in time to face the Saints, while Zinchenko isn’t believed to be ready to make his return just yet.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Ramsdale

White Saliba Gabriel Tomiyasu

Partey Xhaka

Saka Odegaard Martinelli

Jesus

Ralph Hasenhuttl has some of his own issues to deal with however, with Kyle Walker-Peters, Tino Livramento and Ainsley Maitland-Niles all unavailable, meaning he could well opt to play a player out of his usual position up against Gabriel Martinelli. Romeo Lavia is nearing a return to action however, while Armel Bella-Kotchap is also missing for their side.

Southampton can be a tricky side to come up against, but their woes in the RB role could well be their undoing, and you would think that they would need quite the bit of luck if they were to stop the Arsenal train today.

