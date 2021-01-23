Southampton v Arsenal Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI for cup clash

Arsenal will head south to take on Southampton at the St Marys stadium in today’s early kick-off, with just one player ruled out at this stage.

Pablo Mari is yet to return to full training after picking up a mild calf strain, but is expected to be back with the team at Cobham next week.

Dani Ceballos may join him being unavailable however, although he is currently only a doubt with the player set to be ‘tested’ as claimed by Arsenal.com.

Predicted XI:

Leno

AMN Chambers Gabriel Soares

Partey Willock

Pepe Nelson Martinelli

Nketiah

As much as I want to see Folarin Balogun given his first senior start for the club, Arteta appears to have made it clear that he favours Eddie, although he hasn’t started much this season either.

With Kolasinac gone, I expect Soares to get the nod on the left today, with AMN not filling me with confidence at LB, despite doing so well at LWB previously, and Soares may well be tried out before the club invest in bringing in another left-back as cover for Tierney.

Ceballos would likely have been given the nod in the centre alongside PArtey if proven to be fit, although we are still awaiting news on that, while Partey looks fully ready to play a second successive match and could do with the minutes.

The goalkeeper spot is anybody’s guess, but with Ryan having joined I expect that means that Runarsson will not be a part of any plans this season, while today may come too soon for our new signing to get his first start.

Which fringe players do you want/expect to see feature today?

Patrick