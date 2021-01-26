Southampton v Arsenal Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI with four expected absences

Arsenal will make the short trip south to take on Southampton at the St Marys Stadium this evening without as many as four players.
We will be looking for a better result than the one at the weekend, when we played the same opponent in the same arena as we do this evening, although the starting line-up on our end will look much different.
We will be without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang again, who withdrew from the FA Cup clash due to personal reasons which remain unknown, although Arsenal.com states a family issue that is being dealt with.
Pablo Mari and Dani Ceballos are also missing, although both are expected to return to full training this week after enduring calf injuries.
Kieran Tierney is also expected to miss out, although the website appears to state that the extent of his woes are being assessed. The wording isn’t clear, but he sounds like he will also be missing today’s encounter.
Predicted XI:
Leno
Bellerin Holding Luiz Soares
Partey Xhaka
Saka Smith Rowe Martinelli
Lacazette
I’m pretty certain on seven of these slots being bang on, while the two full-backs, Luiz and Xhaka could well be wrong. Soares has impressed in recent weeks, and I expect he will play in one of the wide roles, while AMN could also feature on either side depending on the manager’s thinking.
Gabriel Magalhaes doesn’t appear to be back to 100% just yet, which I expect will allow Luiz to return alongside Holding as he did against Newcastle in our previous league match. Xhaka also looks likely to hold onto his role, but with Partey back in the fold, Elneny could well start to pick up more regular minutes.
The attacking spots should be nailed down with no Aubameyang in the mix, especially with both Willian and Pepe both failing to excite at the weekend.
Could we see Saka return to LB if Tierney remains sidelined? Who do you believe is the best partner for Partey in the middle?
Patrick
Saka is best at the right wing than left back.
If Tierney can’t play then Niles should play from the left back slot.
I agree with you on the rest of your predicted selection.
We need another left back asap. Are there no left backs that can be promoted to the first team?!!
Bellerin was once in the youth team before he was promoted at a young age.
Another loss I’m afraid as I cant see where we will get the hunger and desire that a top side should have. I would love to see a win but i have no confidence in the club at present to get anything from the game. It’s only my opinion before I get slaughtered by ace for not being a true supporter
Tierney out with a calf problem.
Soars on the left again?
Anyway I wish Arsenal all the best.
Ødegaard passed medical this morning.
£1.8 million loan fee and £38,000 per week wages.
Should be announced in next 24 hours.
That attacking 4 really excites me!
So ‘sleeping pill’ Xhaka will play. In slow games he is OK, but once the tempo goes up he is as good as a hinderance. He’ll get booked, give silly fouls away, loses the ball regularly and even gives away penalties. He is mindless instead of mindful. How do we play a man so slow in Body/Mind and who’s main preoccupation is slowing the game down in favour of the other team?
100% it’s amazing that people can’t see this.
I have absolutely nothing against Xhaka but he is terrible in high pace games where we don’t dominate possession and are pressed by the opposition.
In games where we dominate, he looks phenomenal which is great for him and he should be playing those games. People see this and think he should be used in every game.
Cedric should not play as left back again.AMN or even Maghales should be considered. I won’t be surprised if Arteta plays Saka as a left back though.
How could we jettison Kolasinac with no contingent plan on who will cover for K.T?This kind of jokes must stop.
Tierney is a big miss, I hope you are right and lacazette plays, I dont rate Nketia too highly,his control is generally poor as well as his decision making, Leno, Soares Holding,Luiz and Tierney if fit,
Saka Partey Smith-Rowe,Xhaka,Martinelli and Lacazette would be my Line-up.
I include Xhaka because I think he is our best option at this moment in that formation but Arteta needs to find a better player this summer, he is too slow and plays too many back and sideways passes and I agree he is prone to giving away silly free kicks.
What’s up with Tierney again???? This match is a must win pls load him up with something to keep him up for 2.5 hours, why? Steadily becoming clearer his absence equals no fighting spirit in this team…
BTW why haven’t we promoted a defender in the past 3 seasons…. Chelsea got Reece James, United have Brandon Williams, Spuds have Tanganga, Liverpool have Trent, City’s got Zinchenko… why always us? What up with Tolaji Bola whose loan just ended..?
Back in the day when we had a reserve team and played in the Football Combination League if a 1st team player was injured the player from the reserve team stepped up and replaced him not play somebody out of position. Have we not got a proper left back from the U23 squad that can come in and replace Tierney. Don’t agree with the modern way of thinking of playing a player out of position.