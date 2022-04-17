Southampton v Arsenal Player Ratings – A limp display all round….

All in all it was a rather limp performance against an organised Southampton defence, who did there job admirably. We expected a lot more effort from a team chasing the Champions League places….
Ramsdale 6
Didn’t really have much to do, and had no chance with the goal. Otherwise he was fine.
Cedric 4
His worst performance since replacing Tomi. Lots of movement but little end product
White 5
Our busiest defender but didn’t have much to do in reality
Gabriel 5
Solid game, but not much action
Tavares 6
Still don’t understand why he didn’t play last week. Solid game, even got a couple of shots off up front.
Lokonga 6
Wasn’t very mobile, but didn’t take many chances either so did not do much wrong.
Xhaka 6
He played further forward than usual but had to try to break Southampton’s defences, without much luck…
Saka 6
Came out second best against Forster but could have been a bit more accurate. Perhaps he needs a rest?
Odegaard 6
A busy day, but little success against the wall of Saints
Martinelli 5
Hardly got a look in, despite running around a lot.
Nketiah 5
No added value in replacing Lacazette. Had as many touches as Smith-Rowe, who only played half an hour. Poor effort
Subs:
Smith Rowe 5
Added some energy and nearly scored.
Pepe 5
Didn’t take his chance to impress the boss.
Did the manager took his chance to impress we the fans??.
He can bench whoever he likes for his own personal reasons and Claim it’s football related.
Who bench him when we have a poor run?? Nobody.
11 players can’t be doing everything wrong for the 3rd time in a row.
He takes a lot of credit for what he did and didn’t do, how about share the blame too.
Arteta out, he is poor in every department. Should of been sacked at same time as Lampard.
I’m happy to see that kreonke will not get champions league money, He sets no target and that is the same for Arteta boys .some of us give up on the manager long time ago and those with blind faith continue being embarrassed.Same old,we need a priest at the Emirates the situation now is beyond joke,next season to infinity ♾
Ratings are too generous
👍
And Arteta rating????????
He never get a rating when the team are not doing well.
But he’s awarded all the credit when the team does.
He cleared the deadwood as being said.
His team is the youngest in the league.
Made the right call with the transfer windows.
All his signing are so great.
Unite the team.
This is the achievement that the fans are obsessed about and apparently not how and where we finish on the table. Where it matters the most.
I laugh at does who blame Edu for lack of recruiting in windows, none of them gave him credit for the summer signing, and even gave Arteta the credit for not signing anyone in January and letting players go.
But now, they all quickly pointing fingers at Edu. Saying signing players is not Arteta job .
Should Edu bring a player where the manager won’t approve??
Didn’t the manager came out and justify not signing anyone and get praised for that.
Why sign somebody when u have a trainer who don’t know how to rotate?
Another valid point.
Perhaps he might have convinced the board that the left over squad is capable to achieve their target.
Having in mind that , those that left was his decision, the likes of edu and board just backed it up.
Patrick Lencioni said there are three virtues to look out for in people.
humble
hungry
smart
the best has all 3 qualities and thr most dangerous only has 2 (hungry and smart). This is the person that can fool you and it is difficult to identify, you do not want to hire this person. This makes me think of Arteta.
Arteta is dangerous to Arsenal
Soares’ rating is too low. Because he worked hard and generally played well, apart from his atrocious free-kicks
We may had couple of goals from freekick and corner if ode or martenelli doing it.
Yup. I wish we had a dead-ball specialist like Ward-Prowse in the team
Unpopular opinion but Ramsdale needs to be dropped. He is off form, how many shots do we have at other keepers but don’t score and how many shots do opponents score against us. Previously when opponents take shots at our goal I would never shake, he was pulling off world class saves. I don’t expect him to do that every second but common it’s an embarrassment he seems to concede with every shot. I don’t even rate Leno but right now Leno over Ramsdale. Apparently Leno said he wasn’t dropped for footballing reasons so it might likely be that favoritism is playing here, an Arteta sigining. Leno is the better short stopper and Ramsdale is off form. How many mistakes has he made recently? If those mistakes were made by Leno everyone would have been on his neck. The goal we conceded yesterday was shot straight at Ramsdale and he couldn’t save it. Don’t tell me he had no chance with that, had no chance with what? Tell that to Foster. Now here is my major reasons why I think we need to bring back Leno in goal for the remainder of the season.
1) Ramsdale is off form and as such when a player is off form for an extended period should be benched to allow fairness within the squad
2) With the upcoming matches and the caliber of attack we will be coming up against, I expect more shots at our goal. Leno is a better shot stopper and should step in during this period.
Doesn’t mean we should bin Ramsdale, Ramsdale is the present and future but I think he is terribly off form as Saka too so should step aside for now.
I’m only saying a temporary change for now and not a permanent one.