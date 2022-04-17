Southampton v Arsenal Player Ratings – A limp display all round….

All in all it was a rather limp performance against an organised Southampton defence, who did there job admirably. We expected a lot more effort from a team chasing the Champions League places….

Ramsdale 6

Didn’t really have much to do, and had no chance with the goal. Otherwise he was fine.

Cedric 4

His worst performance since replacing Tomi. Lots of movement but little end product

White 5

Our busiest defender but didn’t have much to do in reality

Gabriel 5

Solid game, but not much action

Tavares 6

Still don’t understand why he didn’t play last week. Solid game, even got a couple of shots off up front.

Lokonga 6

Wasn’t very mobile, but didn’t take many chances either so did not do much wrong.

Xhaka 6

He played further forward than usual but had to try to break Southampton’s defences, without much luck…

Saka 6

Came out second best against Forster but could have been a bit more accurate. Perhaps he needs a rest?

Odegaard 6

A busy day, but little success against the wall of Saints

Martinelli 5

Hardly got a look in, despite running around a lot.

Nketiah 5

No added value in replacing Lacazette. Had as many touches as Smith-Rowe, who only played half an hour. Poor effort

Subs:

Smith Rowe 5

Added some energy and nearly scored.

Pepe 5

Didn’t take his chance to impress the boss.