Southgate does Arsenal a favour but England concede a late equaliser

The England manager Gareth Southgate watched his team lose their 100% winning run as in the 92nd minute Poland’s midfielder Damian Symanski won a header against Luke Shaw to make it 1-1 and to salvage a point for his team.

Tottenham’s Harry Kane had given the Three Lions the lead with a long-range shot that beat Arsenal’s old keeper Wojciech Szczesny and they looked well on course for their third win in a week until Symanski popped up in added time.

Mikel Arteta will be happy though, as Southgate left Bukayo Saka on the bench for the whole of the game, but the Arsenal youngster will be happy that he got to play the whole 90 minutes against Andorra and to get on the scoresheet.

The Three Lions boss got some stick after the game for not using any of his subs at all during the 90 minutes, but he defended his actions by saying: “We were playing well, we were in control,” he told the BBC.

“At those moments, it’s not easy to come on as a substitute and we would be taking people off for the sake of it, frankly.

“We were in total control, there was no issue, why disrupt it when you’re in control?”

Although Southgate will consider this two points lost in the race for qualification for the World Cup, England are still 5 points ahead of last night’s opponents and 4 ahead of second-placed Albania with just 4 games to go.

But look on the bright side Gooners, Saka only played one game and will be fit and ready to face Norwich at the weekend…