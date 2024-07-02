Southgate hints Saka will now play left-back for the England team

Bukayo Saka played as a left-back in the closing minutes of England’s last game against Slovakia and performed well.

The Arsenal man began his career in that position but has since shifted to become a right-winger, where he has thrived.

He is not having the best of Euros on the right wing, like many players in other positions in the England team, and seemed comfortable when he played as a left-back.

With Luke Shaw and Kieran Trippier both nursing injuries, Saka could start in that position in England’s next match.

He has hinted several times that he does not want to play as a left-back; however, he is also open to helping his country in any position.

After his performance in the last game, Gareth Southgate has hinted that Saka might be used in that position again.

Southgate said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘We felt that Bukayo at left-back gave us an extra attacking outlet.

‘It is a good option to have. I have to say the courage shown by the players was fantastic.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka is now in a position where he has to be willing to help his country in any position at the Euros.

He is one of the best attackers in the England squad, but they can replace him on that right wing.

