Southgate praises Saka and says he doesn’t need closure over summer abuse

Gareth Southgate has heaped praise on Bukayo Saka for his incredible development as he has just clocked 20.

The attacker was a member of the England squad that reached the final of Euro 2020.

He missed the decisive spot-kick that handed the title to Italy and faced abuse from some unhappy fans.

However, there are others who also gave him love and support in a tough time and he was shown some more when England faced Andorra two days ago.

That day was also his birthday and he scored a goal as well as provided an assist for the Three Lions in a 4-0 win.

Southgate spoke after the game and said the Arsenal attacker would have seen the love from the fans and it would give him confidence that he has the support of the English people.

The Three Lions boss says judging by his development and the performances he delivers for the team, he doesn’t need closure.

Southgate revealed he spoke to Saka in the build-up to the game ahead of his return to Wembley and said via The Daily Mail: ‘I had to catch up with him a couple of days ago.

‘I suppose I was mindful coming back to Wembley, but really I just emphasised what he will now recognise from the reception he got from the crowd, that my thoughts of him when I look at the summer are all positive.

‘He will, I’m sure, have gained a lot of confidence and heart from the reception he got before the game. And then the reception of his team-mates when he scored I think shows you what they think of him.

‘It’s a lovely, lovely story for him to get his goal on his birthday as well. From my perspective, he doesn’t need closure.

‘We think he’s a super player, he’s 20 years old, the rate he’s progressed and the maturity he’s played with, the talent that he has. He is a hugely exciting player and has already produced some big performances for England so no need, from our side, for closure.’