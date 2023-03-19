Southgate praises Saka for his development into a top player

Gareth Southgate has praised Bukayo Saka for his evolution from the Arsenal Academy into one of the finest players in England.

The attacker has been a part of the England setup for some time now and has played at the last two major competitions for his country.

England did well at the Euro 2020 finals and the last World Cup, with Saka playing a key role for the team.

He could lead Arsenal to win the Premier League this season and remains one of the key players for the Three Lions.

Generally, English players are doing well, which is great for their national team manager, and Southgate said of Saka via the Daily Mail:

‘People find themselves doing what I’ve just done, you start to smile.

‘Because that’s what he brings to you, you know? You feel a warmth. You feel a fabulous human who has broken into the Arsenal team at a time they weren’t playing so well — and excelled. And now they are pushing for the title — and he’s excelling again.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka has been developing rapidly since he broke onto the scene and his club and country are blessed to have him around.

The attacker continues to show he has what is required to succeed at the very top of the game and we expect him to keep improving.

England will hope he takes his present form into the international matches and makes an impact for them.