Southgate questioned why Harry Maguire is picked ahead of Ben White for England

So the England squad for the upcoming international break has been announced by Gareth Southgate, and the Arsenal contingent has been greatly reduced this time around.

We knew that Emile Smith-Rowe would be left out due to not playing because of his ongoing injury problems, but we now Know that Ben White, who has played every League game for Arteta this season, is also going to be left at home.

The ex-striker Darren Bent could not hide his surprise in Southgate’s choice when he has picked the out-of-favour and out-of-form Harry Maguire has been chosen in his place, despite only featuring in Man United’s opening two games this season.

“How can Maguire be in the squad and Ben White not be? I need someone to tell me a reasonable argument,” Bent said on talkSPORT. “By trade, Ben White is a centre-half. Maguire’s got no form and he’s not playing.”

I can’t say I’m upset when Arsenal players are overlooked for internationals as we have then got more chance of a rest and less chance of injuries, but I can imagine that White must be wondering how well he has to play if he is going to get a place at the World Cup Finals later this year.

I must admit I’m not happy that Bukayo Saka has been picked either, as it looks to me like he never gets a rest…

