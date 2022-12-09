Southgate refuses to give Ben White rumour “any form of credibility”

Okay, well we had a lot of discussion today about the report in todays report in the Daily Star that Ben White left the England camp under a cloud because of an argument with one of his coaches. The actual question asked was “Why would England hide the fact…“, and why wouldn’t they report it if that was what really happened.

I must admit that now I am under the impression that the Star was talking a lot of codswallop, now that I have seen Gareth Southgate’s response to the Star’s report, and I must now ask the question; “Why would the The Daily Star be so callous as to print such a terrible insult”, when they really have no idea of the facts of Ben White’s “personal reasons”.

So, just to let you know what Southgate responded to the media when asked by Talksport if he would like to elaborate on the report, he said: “Well, not really. What I’ve been shown was alleged and there was another word that was used.

“I think by commenting on the story I could be giving it any form of credibility, really. We explained why Ben left the camp and I think it’s important that that is respected, really.”

So, that’s it, as far as I am concerned.

JustArsenal will not be commenting or reporting on any other rumours regarding Ben White, and hopefully the rest of the media will do the same. It sounds like Ben is having a difficult time, and as Southgate says, let’s get back to respecting his privacy, shall we?

