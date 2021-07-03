Southgate tipped to hand first start to star with Bukayo Saka nursing an injury

Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka is expected to relinquish his starting role for England this evening when we take on Ukraine in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020, with Jadon Sancho tipped to fill that hole.

The 21 year-old has just completed a move to Premier League giants Manchester United, and is now set to get his chance to star for the Three Lions also.

Sancho has been limited to just one substitute appearance thus far, with a number of strong rivals in the squad vying to play in the wide areas in Saka, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Mason Mount, Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling, and today looks setup for the former Borussia Dortmund forward to make his mark in the competition.

The Metro claims that Marcus Rashford would be the obvious alternative to Sancho to fill the void left by the Arsenal youngster, but his fitness worries are believed to be affecting the decision to opt for his new team-mate instead.

England will certainly lose some impetus if Saka is confirmed as missing out this evening, but the team should have more than enough flair and confidence to dispatch of Ukraine in his absence, and I firmly expect Saka to return to the starting line-up for the semi-final assuming he recovers in time.

Patrick